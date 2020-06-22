HiMo readies folding ebike for rural rides or city commutes

Shanghai-based HiMo Electric Technology – the company behind the teeny H1 we saw back in March – has launched a folding ebike called the Z20 that can roll up to 15.5 mph and has a per charge range of 50 miles.

Currently at the pre-production prototype phase, HiMo has turned to the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform to get things rolling. The Z20 folding ebike offers motor-only, pedal-assist and manual modes, with pedal assist further breaking down into casual riding and sport power modes.

Its brushless 250-W rear hub motor tops out at 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and the lockable and removable 10-Ah battery housed in the front section of the frame offers up to 80 km (50 mi) of per charge range in pedal-assist mode, though if you spend all of your ride at cruising speed then you can expect that to drop to 50 km. A full charge takes five hours.

The Z20 folds down in three steps for between ride transport in the trunk HiMo Electric Technology

The aluminum alloy frame can be folded down to 34 x 29 inches (860 x 740 mm) in three steps for lugging on and off public transport or hiding in the trunk between rides, and unfolds to 58 x 43 in (1,470 x 1,095 mm) in around 10 seconds. It can accommodate riders (and cargo etc) up to 100 kg (220 lb), and itself tips the scales at 21.6 kg (47.6 lb) – a fair bit heavier than the similar-looking Fiido D11 launched earlier this month.

Elsewhere, a waterproof high definition LED display shows such things as battery status, real-time speed and mileage, there's a Shimano six-speed transmission system, CST all-weather tires, a nifty air pump in the seat post, mechanical disc brakes front and back, and an LED headlight and rear reflector combo.

Indiegogo pledges start at US$699. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August.

Source: HiMo