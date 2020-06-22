HiMo readies folding ebike for rural rides or city commutes
Shanghai-based HiMo Electric Technology – the company behind the teeny H1 we saw back in March – has launched a folding ebike called the Z20 that can roll up to 15.5 mph and has a per charge range of 50 miles.
Currently at the pre-production prototype phase, HiMo has turned to the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform to get things rolling. The Z20 folding ebike offers motor-only, pedal-assist and manual modes, with pedal assist further breaking down into casual riding and sport power modes.
Its brushless 250-W rear hub motor tops out at 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and the lockable and removable 10-Ah battery housed in the front section of the frame offers up to 80 km (50 mi) of per charge range in pedal-assist mode, though if you spend all of your ride at cruising speed then you can expect that to drop to 50 km. A full charge takes five hours.
The aluminum alloy frame can be folded down to 34 x 29 inches (860 x 740 mm) in three steps for lugging on and off public transport or hiding in the trunk between rides, and unfolds to 58 x 43 in (1,470 x 1,095 mm) in around 10 seconds. It can accommodate riders (and cargo etc) up to 100 kg (220 lb), and itself tips the scales at 21.6 kg (47.6 lb) – a fair bit heavier than the similar-looking Fiido D11 launched earlier this month.
Elsewhere, a waterproof high definition LED display shows such things as battery status, real-time speed and mileage, there's a Shimano six-speed transmission system, CST all-weather tires, a nifty air pump in the seat post, mechanical disc brakes front and back, and an LED headlight and rear reflector combo.
Indiegogo pledges start at US$699. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August.
Source: HiMo
