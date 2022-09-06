Hunna folding ebike built to survive life on the streets, and beyond

Looking to inject a fun modern vibe into city commutes, a youth-oriented UK startup has launched a stylish folding ebike called Hunna that can collapse down to carry-friendly proportions in three easy steps, comes in UK-legal and US-legal variants, and offers pedal assist for up to 80 km.

In development by the London-based, community focused startup – which was established by Unique Talent, a youth empowerment organization in the UK – since March last year, the Hunna folding ebike is currently raising production funds over on Indiegogo.

Pedal assist over eight power levels is provided by a 250-W Bafang hub motor in the UK and Europe for up to 25 km/h (15 mph), or a 750-W flavor can be had that will help US riders get up to 48 km/h (30 mph) and adds a throttle to the e-mobility mix as well. For more ride flexibility, particularly when tackling hills, the developers have included a Shimano 8-speed gearset too.

The 250-W ebike's lockable and removable 15-Ah battery is reported good for up to 64 km (40 miles) of per-charge riding, while the 750 is treated to a 17.5-Ah battery for up to 80 km (50 miles).

The Hunna ebike folds down for transit in three easy steps Hunna

The Hunna is built around a magnesium alloy frame – like the storied Fiido X folder we rode earlier in the year – that's being offered on four color finishes. The ebike measures 124 x 180 x 65 cm (48.8 x 70.8 x 25.5 in) when ready to ride, and collapses down in three steps to 85 cm (33.5 in) in height and 110 cm (43.3 in) in length for between-ride transport. Either way, it tips the scales at 29 kg (64 lb), including the battery, and can haul up to 150 kg (330 lb).

Unlike the elastomer-based rear suspension found on the Flit-16 folding commuter we recently tried out, the Hunna sports a suspension fork and rear shock with adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping to help smooth out some of the bumps during the commute.

It rides on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch-wide all-terrain tires, so should be fun off the beaten track too, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes front and back.

The 250-W Hunna comes with a 15-Ah battery, while the 750-W model gains a 17.5-Ah flavor Hunna

Elsewhere, a backlit LCD display shows key ride metrics and ebike info, and comes with a USB charging port for topping up mobile devices, there's integrated lighting, a waterproof foam saddle and the option to add a rear rack.

Indiegogo pledges for a Hunna 250 model start at £1,750 (about US$2,000), which is around 30% off the expected retail price. The US-legal Hunna 750 starts at £2,100 (~$2,400). If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to begin from January 2023. The video below has more.

INTRODUCING THE HARDEST LOOKING ELECTRIC BIKE EVER!

Source: Hunna