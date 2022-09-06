© 2022 New Atlas
Hunna folding ebike built to survive life on the streets, and beyond

By Paul Ridden
September 06, 2022
Hunna folding ebike built to survive life on the streets, and beyond
Described as the "hardest-looking foldable ebike on da streets," the Hunna comes with a 250-watt Bafang motor for pedal assist up to 25 km/h, but can be had with a 750-W motor for use on private land in the UK and Europe or on the road in the US
The Hunna ebike folds down for transit in three easy steps
The Hunna ebike certainly looks like wheelie good fun
The Hunna folding ebike benefits from full adjustable suspension, chunky fat tires and a foam saddle to help smooth out uneven terrain
The 250-W Hunna comes with a 15-Ah battery, while the 750-W model gains a 17.5-Ah flavor
The Hunna rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide CST tires
Looking to inject a fun modern vibe into city commutes, a youth-oriented UK startup has launched a stylish folding ebike called Hunna that can collapse down to carry-friendly proportions in three easy steps, comes in UK-legal and US-legal variants, and offers pedal assist for up to 80 km.

In development by the London-based, community focused startup – which was established by Unique Talent, a youth empowerment organization in the UK – since March last year, the Hunna folding ebike is currently raising production funds over on Indiegogo.

Pedal assist over eight power levels is provided by a 250-W Bafang hub motor in the UK and Europe for up to 25 km/h (15 mph), or a 750-W flavor can be had that will help US riders get up to 48 km/h (30 mph) and adds a throttle to the e-mobility mix as well. For more ride flexibility, particularly when tackling hills, the developers have included a Shimano 8-speed gearset too.

The 250-W ebike's lockable and removable 15-Ah battery is reported good for up to 64 km (40 miles) of per-charge riding, while the 750 is treated to a 17.5-Ah battery for up to 80 km (50 miles).

The Hunna is built around a magnesium alloy frame – like the storied Fiido X folder we rode earlier in the year – that's being offered on four color finishes. The ebike measures 124 x 180 x 65 cm (48.8 x 70.8 x 25.5 in) when ready to ride, and collapses down in three steps to 85 cm (33.5 in) in height and 110 cm (43.3 in) in length for between-ride transport. Either way, it tips the scales at 29 kg (64 lb), including the battery, and can haul up to 150 kg (330 lb).

Unlike the elastomer-based rear suspension found on the Flit-16 folding commuter we recently tried out, the Hunna sports a suspension fork and rear shock with adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping to help smooth out some of the bumps during the commute.

It rides on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch-wide all-terrain tires, so should be fun off the beaten track too, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes front and back.

Elsewhere, a backlit LCD display shows key ride metrics and ebike info, and comes with a USB charging port for topping up mobile devices, there's integrated lighting, a waterproof foam saddle and the option to add a rear rack.

Indiegogo pledges for a Hunna 250 model start at £1,750 (about US$2,000), which is around 30% off the expected retail price. The US-legal Hunna 750 starts at £2,100 (~$2,400). If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to begin from January 2023. The video below has more.

INTRODUCING THE HARDEST LOOKING ELECTRIC BIKE EVER!

Source: Hunna

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

