Husqvarna powers with Yamaha for Grand Pather touring ebikes

By Paul Ridden
February 13, 2024
The Grand Pather ebikes are designed to take on city streets as well as rougher terrain
View 6 Images
The Grand Pather ebikes sport Yamaha mid-drive motors
The rear rack is compatible with the MIK HD quick mount system
Two of the Grand Pather ebikes feature a "high-capacity" 720-Wh battery, while the third model in the range comes with a 630-Wh battery
The Grand Pather ebikes rolls with "higher-volume" Schwalbe tires
The Grand Pather ebikes benefit from an air suspension fork and all-weather fenders
Commuter ebikes are a great way to get to work, but you may want something a bit more versatile and durable if you're heading over some rough. Husqvarna's 2024 Grand Pather model is described as the Swedish company's "most adaptable and innovative touring ebike" yet.

The touring ebikes are designed to be equally at home on city streets and terrain that's a little rougher. The range is offered as the GP6, GP5 and GP4 – each built around a 6061 alloy frame in either step-over or low-step variants, with an adjustable handlebar stem for a more tailored riding experience and internal cabling for a clean look.

The GP6 and GP5 models ride with a Yamaha PW-X3 mid-drive motor rated at 250 watts for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and five levels of pedal-assist – plus walk assist – up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), in line with European regulations.

There's a handy auto mode too, allowing users to focus on the road ahead and not have to worry about what assist level is needed. Flexible gearing options come as a Shimano Deore 12-speed (GP6) or 12-speed SRAM (GP5) gearset. And both models benefit from a 720-Wh downtube battery, though range estimates are not given.

Two of the Grand Pather ebikes feature a "high-capacity" 720-Wh battery, while the third model in the range comes with a 630-Wh battery
Two of the Grand Pather ebikes feature a "high-capacity" 720-Wh battery, while the third model in the range comes with a 630-Wh battery

The GP4 flavor is fitted with the slightly less powerful Yamaha PW-S2 motor for 75 Nm of torque but the same pedal-assist chops. The downtube is home to a 630-Wh battery, and this model comes with a Tektro 11-speed groupset.

All Grand Pathers have a SR Suntour air suspension fork with 80 mm of travel. They roll on 28- or 29-inch wheels (depending on model) wrapped in multi-surface Schwalbe tires "for more grip and better traction." Stopping power for the GP6 shapes up as Shimano dual-piston hydraulic brakes with a 203-mm rotor up front and a 180-mm rotor at the rear, the GP5 gets SRAM and the GP4 relies on Tektro.

A 150-lx headlight illuminates the route ahead while a LED tail-light is integrated into the included rear rack, which sports a MIK HD mount system for attaching bikepacking gear or child seating "with just one click." Rounding out the key specs are all-weather fenders and a kickstand.

The Grand Pather touring ebikes have a Q1 availability window, and pricing starts at €3,999 (which converts to around US$4,300, though availability outside of Europe has not been announced).

Product pages: GP6, GP5, GP4

