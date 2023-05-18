© 2023 New Atlas
Yamaha launches 30th Anniversary Special Edition electric mountain bike

By Paul Ridden
May 18, 2023
The 30th Anniversary special edition eMTB is based on Yamaha's YDX-Moro 07 model
The grand-daddy of the modern ebike, Yamaha's Power Assist System production bicycle from 1993
The 30th Anniversary YDX-Moro 07 Special Edition model features a RockShox Lyrik Select fork with 160 mm of travel and a custom-tuned RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ rear shock with rebound adjustment
Yamaha's 30th Anniversary special edition eMTB sports a polished aluminum finish, with racing blue accents and and commemorative decals
The YDX-Moro 07 Special Edition is powered by Yamaha's own PW-X3 mid-mount motor for 85 Nm of torque and five levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph
30th Anniversary badging to let other riders know you've got something special
Yamaha is marking the 30th anniversary of the first bicycle to offer riders assistance from a battery powered electric motor with the launch of a limited special edition of the premium YDX-Moro 07 eMTB.

Yamaha started thinking about making life easier for cyclists pedaling into the wind or going uphill as far back as the 1970s, when engineers mounted a 25-cc gasoline engine to a bicycle prototype and, later, a mountain bike rolling with a 35-cc engine.

When compact, high-performance batteries and smaller computers emerged in the following decade, along with advances in electronics, the research effort took off in a different direction culminating in a brand-new human power/electric power hybrid mechanism called the Power Assist System.

Following early prototyping in 1989 – and success in convincing regulatory authorities in Japan to approve the Yamaha PAS setup as a bicycle so that folks didn't have to worry about obtaining a driver's license or even wearing a helmet – a pedal-assist bicycle finally went into limited production in 1993 across Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Hyogo prefectures ahead of nationwide sales from April the following year.

The grand-daddy of the modern ebike, Yamaha's Power Assist System production bicycle from 1993
The "world's first electrically power-assisted bicycle" featured a brushed DC motor and computerized controller with a rated output of 235 watts, a torque sensor to detect the force applied at the pedals, a chunky battery mounted behind the seatpost that was reckoned good for around 12.5 miles (20 km) of pedal-assisted riding per charge, and a price tag of JPY 134,000. Established bike makers in Japan quickly followed Yamaha's lead, and the ebike market was born.

Yamaha continued to innovate in the space, introducing a new nickel-cadmium battery in 1995 that could be removed from the frame to allow for recharging indoors. A mid-mount brushless DC motor with a more natural, conventional bicycle feel to the assistance followed in 2003, and an 8-speed internal gear hub was included in 2008's Brace bike (a year that also marked a million ebike drive units produced in total).

The company previewed a road-going concept in 2013 ahead of the YPJ-R series in 2015, and entered the US market three years later with an eMTB, a road ebike, a fitness focused hybrid and a commuter model.

30th Anniversary badging to let other riders know you've got something special
The 30th anniversary special edition model is based on last year's YDX-Moro 07 electric mountain bike, and sports the same patented Dual Twin frame, full suspension, a Shimano Deore XT drivetrain, 27.5-inch Yamaha alloy rims wrapped in Maxxis Minion tires, and Magura MT5 four-piston disc brakes.

It rocks a 250-W (500-W peak) PW-X3 mid-mount motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, five levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), plus walk-assist and an automated support mode that adjusts assistance from the motor depending on factors like "riding conditions, whether accelerating, braking, or climbing." There's a 500-Wh downtube battery, and riders are also treated to a minimalist Interface X control unit with simple switch power adjustment, three-color LED support indicator, battery status and Bluetooth connectivity.

This birthday edition wears a "unique polished aluminum finish" along with Yamaha Racing blue rocker link and headtube, a 30th Anniversary badge and commemorative decals. The limited production run ships to US dealers from June 1, and is priced at US$6,499 – a hundred bucks more than the standard YDX-Moro 07 model.

Yamaha's 30th Anniversary special edition eMTB sports a polished aluminum finish, with racing blue accents and and commemorative decals
"Yamaha's passion for performance is driven by our racing heritage, and the YDX-Moro 07 Special Edition is a true thoroughbred for the next generation of eMTB riders," said Yamaha's Rob Trester. "Since the 1993 launch of our first electrically power-assisted bicycle 30 years ago, which was hailed as a first of its kind, Yamaha has been a world leading innovator in ebike technology with millions of riders globally."

Source: Yamaha Bicycles

