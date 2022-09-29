Yamaha hits the dirt with two full-suspension electric mountainbikes

Yamaha has been making ebikes since 1993, but didn't launch its first dual-suspension eMTB until mid-2020. Now the company has added a couple of new models to the premium YDX-Moro range, each powered by its latest "game-changing power plant."

"As the company that created the world’s first electrically power-assisted bicycle nearly 30 years ago, Yamaha is recognized as one of the world’s leading innovators in ebike technology," said the company's Rob Trester. "We’re doubling down on the growing eMTB market with the new Moro 07 and Moro 05 and offer our ‘Pure Ride’ feeling and race-proven innovation to even more eMTB riders."

At the heart of each of the new models is Yamaha's own PW-X3 mid-mount motor, which is reported to be 10% lighter and 20% smaller than the previous iteration, and so becomes its smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit to date.

It offers 250-W continuous (500-W peak) for pedal assist up to 20 mph, but perhaps more importantly, it produces 85-Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque that's delivered instantly thanks to zero-cadence technology. This is married to a protected 500-Wh downtube battery, and though no range figures are given, an hour on charge will get the capacity up to 80% on the way to a full top up in four hours.

An automatic support mode allows riders "to leave ride-mode changes to the system and focus on the trail"

Yamaha Bicycles

An automatic support mode employs the company's Quad Sensor System to deliver precisely the right amount of assist based on factors including riding conditions and whether the rider is on a climb, bombing along on flatter terrain or braking.

The eMTBs each feature a low frame rocking a split top tube to host the Rockshox rear shock, which is where the differences between models start to creep in.

The 07 is treated to a custom-tuned Super Deluxe Select+ shock with 150-mm of travel while the 05 gets a Deluxe Select+ shock. Either way, you're looking at a 210x55-mm DebonAir+ spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment and two-position compression adjustment. The Rockshox suspension fork entitlement also differs, with the 07 bouncing on a Lyrik Select with 160 mm of travel while the 05 rolls with a Revelation RC.

The YDX-Moro 07 eMTB rolls on grippy Maxxis mountainbike tires and benefits from full Rockshox suspension Yamaha Bicycles

The pricier 07 gains a Shimano XT 12-speed gearset, while the 05 rides with Shimano Deore. And stopping power shapes up as Magura MT5 four-piston disc brakes front and back with a single-finger lever on the 07, and Magura MT30 four-piston front and two-piston rear brakes on the 05.

They both roll on 27.5-inch alloy rims with a Maxxis Minion DHF tire on the front and a Rekon wrapped around the back wheel, and sport a TranzX dropper post to whip the anti-slip saddle out of the way when needed.

Each model also benefits from the new Yamaha Interface X control unit, which includes Bluetooth connectivity, tri-color LED assist indicator plus control switch and battery charge status.

Like its pricier stablemate, the YDX-Moro 05 eMTB features a compact 250-W PW-X3 mid-mount motor juiced up by a 500-Wh downtube battery Yamaha Bicycles

The 07 eMTB is the heavier of the two new YDX-Moro additions at 51.3 lb (23.2 kg) and carries a rather steep suggested retail price of US$6,399.99, while the 05 comes in at 51.1 lb (23.1 kg) and costs $5,799.99. They are due to go on sale from December.

Product pages: YDX-Moro 07, YDX-Moro 05