Prices and details drop on Yamaha's tough-looking YDX-Moro ebikes

Last week, we met Yamaha's first dual-suspension ebikes, the YDX-Moro and Moro Pro. Now we've got full details on the componentry and prices for these 500-watt, trail-hungry beasts.

We already knew about the lightweight, punchy PW-X2 motor and the well-protected 500 Wh battery pack. Now we can confirm the Rockshox suspension for each model: the Revelation tuneable air fork and Deluxe Select+ rear shock for the base level Moro, and the Yari RC fork and Super Deluxe Select+ shock for the Moro Pro. Both setups will use the DebonAir air spring and Motion Control damper, offering 160 mm of travel (6.3 in).

Likewise, they each get different drive trains. The Moro gets a Shimano SLX 11-speed setup, and the Pro upgrades this with an XT shifter, long-cage derailleur and a slightly fancier chain. Both bikes get high-performance Magura disc brakes with 203-mm rotors, and the only difference is that the base bike gets four piston calipers at the front and two pistons at the back, while the Pro gets four pistons at both ends.

The blue Yamaha YDX-Moro Pro will cost US$5,499 Yamaha Bicycles

Both bikes run 27.5+ tubeless-compatible wheels with "plus-sized" not-quite-fat 2.8-inch tires. The base Moro will run a CST BFT hoop on the front and a CST Patrol on the back, while the Pro gets a set of Maxxis High Rollers.

As we surmised, both bikes will ship with a hydraulic dropper seat post, letting you drop the seat right down to take advantage of the YDX-Moro's low-stepover frame during tight, technical stand-up riding. Thumbing the same lever will pop the seat back up to its original height when it's time to sit down and cruise again.

In terms of prices, well ... the yellow YDX-Moro will cost US$4,499, and the blue YDX-Moro Pro will be US$5,499. That is a fair whack of cash, particularly next to something like Luna's X-1, which offers four times the power, much more torque, more battery, nice dual suspension and black paint for US$3,500.

Still, it's no secret that Chinese-made bikes are cheap, or that a company like Yamaha aspires to higher levels of quality and innovation. And the YDX-Moro bikes look sexy-tough, well designed and hardy. Check out the Pro in a short video below.

Yamaha Bicycles YDX-Moro PRO Introduction

Source: Yamaha