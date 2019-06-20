The bike will weigh 50 pounds (22 kg) – lighter than a seven-grand Haibike Xduro Nduro 10 with a piddly 250-watt motor. It'll roll with Rockshox Debonair Yari 160 mm forks and a Rockshox Monarch 200 mm shock. It's got Sram Guide 4 piston disc brakes, an Sram SX Eagle 12-speed gearset, Maxxis tires, and a dropper seat post so you can whip the seat right out of the way when it's time to get big air on a trail, then pop it back up at the touch of a switch when it's time to sit down and cruise again. Almost all the cabling is internal, giving the bike a sleek, tight and attractive look in any color you like, as long as it's black.