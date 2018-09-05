Yes, they're puny 250-watters, which won't impress many in US markets where much larger nominal wattages are road-legal. But that's just nominal power; anyone who's test-ridden a bunch of different 250 W bikes will tell you that it's the torque that counts, with some feeling vastly more powerful than others. We haven't tested any Yamaha mid-drives, but they're comparable on paper to the Bosch CX motors, which feel plenty fast and fun for urban use, so these should be worth a test ride.