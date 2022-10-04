Prestige brand Ibis gets into the eMTB game, with the full-carbon Oso

When it comes to electric mountain bikes, there are those made by obscure bandwagon-jumping startups, and then there are others made by trusted, established bicycle companies. The Oso is definitely amongst the latter, as it comes from esteemed California-based brand Ibis.

Sporting a full carbon fiber frame, the Ibis Oso is designed to be a general-purpose trail-riding eMTB. That said, we're told that due to its long-travel dual suspension, it does lean toward use in enduro riding – the Oso is inspired by Ibis' existing non-electric Ripmo model.

The suspension consists of a 170-mm Fox Float 38 fork in front (upgradable to 190 mm), and a 155-mm Fox Elite X2 shock in the rear (upgradable to 170 mm). The rider's pedaling power is boosted by a mid-mounted 85-Nm Bosch Performance Line CX motor, which is in turn powered by a removable down-tube-integrated 750W Bosch Powertube lithium-ion battery. Ibis tells us that battery life will vary widely depending on terrain and electric-assist modes utilized.

The Ibis Oso utilizes a 1 x 12 SRAM Eagle GX drivetrain @LearMiller

Interestingly, while the Large and Extra-Large models roll on two 29-inch wheels, the Small and Medium models go for a "mullet" setup, with a 29er in front and a 27.5-inch wheel in the rear. In both cases, the wheels are made up of Blackbird Send aluminum rims, Ibis hubs, and Maxxis tires (a set of Maxxis Assegais on the 29ers, and a Maxxis Dissector on the 27.5).

The Oso's 1 x 12 SRAM Eagle GX drivetrain combines a 32-tooth chainring with a 10-52-tooth cassette. Stopping power is provided by Shimano XT 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The Oso is the first Ibis bike to feature an upper-link rear suspension, which is claimed to be more progressive than anything the company has ever made @LearMiller

Some of the bike's other notable features include a removable bar-mounted Bosch Kiox 300 display; integrated head- and tail lights from German manufacturer Lupine (900 and 45 lumens, respectively); internal cable routing; a Bike Yoke Revive dropper seat post; and a Blackbird Carbon handlebar.

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 53 lb (24 kg), and will set you back a cool US$10,999. It's available worldwide as of this Tuesday (Oct. 4th).

Source: Ibis

