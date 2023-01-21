© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Bicycle airbag backpack blows up womb-like head and neck protection

By C.C. Weiss
January 20, 2023
Bicycle airbag backpack blows up womb-like head and neck protection
In & Motion's new Stan airbag backpack looks to expand inflated cyclist protection
In & Motion's new Stan airbag backpack looks to expand inflated cyclist protection
View 9 Images
In & Motion aims to make its Stan backpack a sleek, stylish alternative for urban commuting
1/9
In & Motion aims to make its Stan backpack a sleek, stylish alternative for urban commuting
Using In & Motion's established auto-sensing tech, the Stan backpack deploys its airbag if it detects an event, protecting not only the head but also the neck, back and chest
2/9
Using In & Motion's established auto-sensing tech, the Stan backpack deploys its airbag if it detects an event, protecting not only the head but also the neck, back and chest
The 18-L Stan backpack has a roll top, an exterior attachment strip and a laptop compartment
3/9
The 18-L Stan backpack has a roll top, an exterior attachment strip and a laptop compartment
Sliding a laptop into the In & Motion Stan backpack
4/9
Sliding a laptop into the In & Motion Stan backpack
A look at the fully inflated Stan airbag
5/9
A look at the fully inflated Stan airbag
In & Motion's new Stan airbag backpack looks to expand inflated cyclist protection
6/9
In & Motion's new Stan airbag backpack looks to expand inflated cyclist protection
In & Motion shows a cushioned, breathable back panel
7/9
In & Motion shows a cushioned, breathable back panel
Protective gear is of little use if it proves too heavy, awkward or unfashionable to wear regularly, so In & Motion looks to integrate its airbag tech into a useful, unassuming commuter pack
8/9
Protective gear is of little use if it proves too heavy, awkward or unfashionable to wear regularly, so In & Motion looks to integrate its airbag tech into a useful, unassuming commuter pack
In & Motion looks to create a protective airbag cocoon that cuts the risk of head trauma by 80 percent compared to a bike helmet alone
9/9
In & Motion looks to create a protective airbag cocoon that cuts the risk of head trauma by 80 percent compared to a bike helmet alone
View gallery - 9 images

Taking inflatable head protection to the next level, French wearable airbag specialist In & Motion is developing a cycling backpack that adds serious coverage. The Stan pack works like other inflatable backpacks, helmets and vests, but it's aimed to give the everyday bike commuter more complete protection around the head, neck, chest and back. It's also designed to work seamlessly as a commuter backpack, carrying a laptop and other everyday work necessities.

In & Motion has been developing auto-activated airbag systems for various sporting endeavors since its inception in 2014. Its OEM airbag tech is used in third-party vests for sports like skiing and horseback riding. In fact, just this month, about 30 of its vests were worn by motorcycle competitors at the 2023 Dakar Rally, and the company says that the event saw its airbags inflate 45 times.

In & Motion's airbag deployment technology is built around what it calls the In&box, an electronic module that contains all the sensors and management hardware. The box runs analyses 1,000 times per second, using algorithmic logic to detect and anticipate falls and activate deployment.

Protective gear is of little use if it proves too heavy, awkward or unfashionable to wear regularly, so In & Motion looks to integrate its airbag tech into a useful, unassuming commuter pack
Protective gear is of little use if it proves too heavy, awkward or unfashionable to wear regularly, so In & Motion looks to integrate its airbag tech into a useful, unassuming commuter pack

The Stan represents In & Motion's move into cycling, designed for urban commuters on regular bicycles, ebikes and electric scooters. In & Motion is not the first company to propose a cycling-specific airbag backpack, but its pack provides fuller protection than the one that EVOC revealed in 2021. EVOC's Commute Pro Air 18 augments helmet coverage by inflating around the neck and shoulders, whereas the Stan pack incorporates head protection, along with neck, chest, abdomen and spine coverage. In & Motion's goal is to reduce the risk of head trauma by 80 percent compared to wearing a bike helmet as one's only protection.

In & Motion shows the Stan in use without a bike helmet, and its snug fit when inflated suggests it's being developed to replace a helmet, not supplement one. The company says the airbag deploys in under a tenth of a second once a fall is detected. Additionally, the pack pairs with a smartphone app to automatically contact emergency responders in the event of an airbag deployment and, if necessary, direct them to the user's GPS coordinates.

A look at the fully inflated Stan airbag
A look at the fully inflated Stan airbag

In & Motion believes its Stan design will prove an attractive alternative for urban commuters concerned about weight and style. The 18-L bag looks and works like any other commuter backpack and features a roll-top closure, daisy chain lash points, and dedicated space for daily essentials like a laptop and phone. As long as the airbag system isn't burdensomely heavy, the Stan pack should pique the interest of those who don't want to carry a regular pack and wear a separate piece of safety gear like an airbag vest or jacket, especially if it's effective enough to replace a helmet.

Sliding a laptop into the In & Motion Stan backpack
Sliding a laptop into the In & Motion Stan backpack

In & Motion began heavily promoting the Stan in late 2022 and is still testing and developing the design, with plans to launch in the future. It has not yet announced any development partners, so it's not clear if it will sell the Stan pack directly or offer the technology to third-party gear manufacturers, the way it does in other segments. As such, pricing information is not yet available.

Source: In & Motion

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

BicyclesAirbagsBackpacksSafetyBicycleebikes
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!