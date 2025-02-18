Bike makers invited to ditch the derailleur for combined motor/gearbox

Many ebikes sport a derailleur hanging out back to giver riders more flexibility than single-speeders. There are exceptions that combine gears with the motor, such as Pinion and Valeo. And now there's another, as Scotland's Intradrive system goes into pilot production.

"Driven by frustration with derailleur gearing and a vision for better ebike technology," Intradrive was founded by mechanical design engineer Mark Ravilious in 2016. By 2019, the startup had a proof of concept design, which was shortlisted for a Eurobike Innovation Award (though didn't take home the gong).

Design revisions and funding rounds followed, culminating in an over-funded Crowdcube campaign in 2023 and the testing of pre-production prototypes in collaboration with bike makers. The development team was then expanded, prototypes were showcased at Eurobike 2024, and the design finalized ahead of pilot production this month.

The GD8 unit houses a 250-watt motor and eight gears selected by electronic shifting Intradrive

The GD8 seals a proprietary 250-W motor (which peaks at 650 watts) and 8-speed gearbox with a 480% ratio range into a single unit that's compatible with either chain or belt drives. The company reports near-instant electronic shifting and compatibility with a wide range of battery options suited to everything from commuters to mountain bikes.

We don't yet know how many pedal-assist levels are offered by the motor, or the hill-flattening torque on tap. But the company states that the compact unit will ship to ebike makers with a wiring harness, cranks, sprockets and a large chainring.

It's designed for low maintenance operation, and a long service life with repairability cooked in. The electronics are fully integrated and the connectors are said to be waterproof. The pilot production version tips the scales at 4.5 kg (under 10 lb).

The GD8 combined motor/gearbox has now entered pilot production Intradrive

"We’ve refined, industrialized, and optimized a product that’s been highly praised in prototype testing by bike brands," said Ravilious in a press statement. "The GD8 represents a game-changing step forward in e-bike drivetrain technology, eliminating derailleur systems and prioritizing durability, performance, and long-term value."

The pilot production units have been built at the company's Edinburgh facility, and are being shipped out to "leading bike brands" this month, with volume production likely the next step assuming all goes well. Intradrive is also "actively raising investment" to scale production, so we could start to see ebikes rolling with the GD8 being made available to consumers in the very near future.

Source: Intradrive