Juiced Bikes releases the beefy Scorpion: Half e-bike, half moped

In the battle of the uber-practical half-e-bike, half-moped urban getabout, Juiced Bikes has fired its latest salvo. The Scorpion is a comfy, step-thru, twin-suspension, scooter-tired beast with a Bafang hub drive, a big battery and a ton of attitude.

Where Rad Power Bikes went super minimal to keep its RadRunner cheap and accessible, Juiced has loaded the Scorpion up with features. Not only does it rock hydraulic lockout forks, it's also got a twin-shock hydraulically-damped setup at the rear as well. Add that to the chunky foam seat and small motorcycle tires, and riders will be very well insulated from road shocks.

The basic Scorpion features a 750-W hub drive and 52-V/13-Ah/673-Wh battery. Which is fine, but there's also a HyperScorpion with 1,000 watts at the back wheel and a 52-V/19-Ah/998-Wh battery, and that's plenty finer. The latter will take you around 75 miles (120 km) at "medium speed," or go in excess of 30 mph (48 km/h) flat out. The former tops out at a Class 3-friendly 28 mph (45 km/h) and will get you around 45 miles (72 km) at the same "medium speed." Both motors are operated by throttle and cadence sensor, and the HyperScorpion also gets a torque sensor.

Both models get the same disc brakes, pack rack, integrated front and rear LED lighting, LCD display and commute-friendly mudguards.

Retail prices will be US$2,199 for the Scorpion and $3,499 for the HyperScorpion – but Juiced is popping both up on Indiegogo where early bird pledges will start as low as $1,299 and $1,999 respectively. So if you're in the market, get in early.

Check out a video below, which shows a touch too much chain flapping around for my liking.

