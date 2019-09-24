© 2019 New Atlas
Bicycles

Juiced Bikes releases the beefy Scorpion: Half e-bike, half moped

By Loz Blain
September 24, 2019
The Scorpion is a super-practical urban getabout that looks like it can play in the dirt
The Scorpion is a super-practical urban getabout that looks like it can play in the dirt
View 16 Images
Disc brakes are a must at this kind of level
1/16
Disc brakes are a must at this kind of level
Bafang hub motors come in 750 and 1,000-watt flavors
2/16
Bafang hub motors come in 750 and 1,000-watt flavors
Integrated rear tail light
3/16
Integrated rear tail light
The Scorpion is a super-practical urban getabout that looks like it can play in the dirt
4/16
The Scorpion is a super-practical urban getabout that looks like it can play in the dirt
Available in Scorpion and HyperScorpion versions
5/16
Available in Scorpion and HyperScorpion versions
Integrated motorcycle-style LED headlamp
6/16
Integrated motorcycle-style LED headlamp
A big ol' Bafang hub drive
7/16
A big ol' Bafang hub drive
The HyperScorpion gets a torque sensor as well as the cadence sensor and throttle
8/16
The HyperScorpion gets a torque sensor as well as the cadence sensor and throttle
Frame-mounted 52 V battery
9/16
Frame-mounted 52 V battery
This is the larger LG battery pack available on the HyperScorpion
10/16
This is the larger LG battery pack available on the HyperScorpion
LCD display
11/16
LCD display
One serious headlight
12/16
One serious headlight
Spoked or mag wheels available. The mags look great.
13/16
Spoked or mag wheels available. The mags look great.
A fully decked-out urban getabout
14/16
A fully decked-out urban getabout
Standard rack system
15/16
Standard rack system
High rise handlebars
16/16
High rise handlebars

In the battle of the uber-practical half-e-bike, half-moped urban getabout, Juiced Bikes has fired its latest salvo. The Scorpion is a comfy, step-thru, twin-suspension, scooter-tired beast with a Bafang hub drive, a big battery and a ton of attitude.

Where Rad Power Bikes went super minimal to keep its RadRunner cheap and accessible, Juiced has loaded the Scorpion up with features. Not only does it rock hydraulic lockout forks, it's also got a twin-shock hydraulically-damped setup at the rear as well. Add that to the chunky foam seat and small motorcycle tires, and riders will be very well insulated from road shocks.

The basic Scorpion features a 750-W hub drive and 52-V/13-Ah/673-Wh battery. Which is fine, but there's also a HyperScorpion with 1,000 watts at the back wheel and a 52-V/19-Ah/998-Wh battery, and that's plenty finer. The latter will take you around 75 miles (120 km) at "medium speed," or go in excess of 30 mph (48 km/h) flat out. The former tops out at a Class 3-friendly 28 mph (45 km/h) and will get you around 45 miles (72 km) at the same "medium speed." Both motors are operated by throttle and cadence sensor, and the HyperScorpion also gets a torque sensor.

Bafang hub motors come in 750 and 1,000-watt flavors
Bafang hub motors come in 750 and 1,000-watt flavors

Both models get the same disc brakes, pack rack, integrated front and rear LED lighting, LCD display and commute-friendly mudguards.

Retail prices will be US$2,199 for the Scorpion and $3,499 for the HyperScorpion – but Juiced is popping both up on Indiegogo where early bird pledges will start as low as $1,299 and $1,999 respectively. So if you're in the market, get in early.

Check out a video below, which shows a touch too much chain flapping around for my liking.

Juiced Bikes: Scorpion moped/ebike

Source: Juiced Bikes

Tags

BicyclesebikesIndiegogoElectric BicycleMoped
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical and military technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production, and he remains the only New Atlas contributor willing to put his name to a sex toy review. A singer by night, he's often on the road with his a cappella band Suade.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More