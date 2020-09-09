Juiced HyperScrambler 2 ebike doubles up on batteries for a huge range

Juiced has unleashed another high-powered ebike/e-moped/electric motorcycle, this time taking aim at range anxiety with not one, but two 52-volt, 19.2-Ah batteries. The HyperScrambler 2 can beat 100 miles (160 km) easily and reach speeds over 30 mph (48 km/h).

In order to run a two-battery bike, Juiced has developed a controller system that intelligently balances the load on both batteries at once, taking into account each pack's charge level. Both batteries also charge together, and with fast charger accessories you can get from 0-80 percent in around two hours.

The HyperScrambler runs dual suspension, with a twin-shock back and and full-length forks at the front. Like the HyperScorpion, it runs puncture-resistant scooter tires, with a powerful motor built into the rear wheel. Co-designed with Bafang, this motor puts out a continuous 1,000 W, and can peak up to 2,000 W, responding either to a twist throttle or to pedal torque and cadence sensors in the crank.

Furthering the comparisons to a motorcycle (which it is, by any legal definition, in many parts of the world), it's got a big ol' LED headlight with daytime running lights, brake lights, indicators and a license plate holder. The seat's a good meaty padded bench, looking very perineum-friendly in comparison to a bicycle saddle, but the height is non-adjustable. No matter, with the amount of juice this thing can store, you don't need to be optimizing your pedal stroke anyway.

The HyperScrambler 2 will be taking pre-orders from September 23, with deliveries starting in November. The dual-battery bike will pre-sell at US$2,999, a hefty discount from the eventual retail price of US$3,999. You can get a single-battery version with half the range for US$2,499, which will become US$2,999 once stock's in and bikes are available immediately.

Check out a video below.

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 - dual battery high-power ebike

Source: Juiced Bikes