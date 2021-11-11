"Fun-size" fat-tire RipRacer welcomes next generation of ebikers

California's Juiced Bikes, primarily known for its powerful ebike/moped rides, is laying the foundation for a new generation of riders with the launch of the BMX-styled fat-tire RipRacer ebike – a "fun-size" adventure model in two flavors.

"With a younger generation becoming more and more interested in electric bikes, we saw the opportunity to launch a smaller model at an entry-level price point, an e-bike that appeals to a wider audience, but of course with the signature performance features the Juiced brand is so well known for," said the company's CEO and founder, Tora Harris. "By offering a new frame style that’s a lot lighter and more nimble, and adding a range of colors, both new and experienced e-bike riders get a thrilling riding experience that’s also extremely functional and safe. And, like all of our e-bikes, It’s a great way to replace expensive and energy inefficient car miles."

The RipRacer taps into the youthful spirit of BMX with a 6061 aluminum frame that's described as a step-through but more accurately has a lowered top bar for easier access, and BMX handlebars. Cabling has been hidden inside the frame for a smoother look, and there are mounts for a rear pannier rack and kickstand, as well as stays for optional fenders.

The ebike is available in Class 2 (for pedal assist up to 20 mph/32 km/h) and Class 3 (for help from the motor up to 28 mph/45 km/h) options, the former coming with a 10-Ah battery for over 35 miles (55 km) of per-charge range at medium speed riding and the latter rocking a 15-Ah battery for 55 miles (88.5 km) or more.

The RipRacer comes in Class 2 and Class 3 variants, with the latter rocking a Race Track mode that unlocks the motor for off-road adventuring Juiced Bikes

Either way, the removable 52-V battery platform has been treated to an IP65 water-resistant design, there's an easy to read LED charge meter for keeping an eye on energy levels, an Apple AirTag is built in for tracking on an iPhone, a lockable power button helps prevent unwanted tampering, and an integrated carry handle makes for easy hauling to the nearest wall outlet for charging indoors. The unit is also compatible with a new docking station that's coming in late 2022, which can also be used to top up other electronic gadgetry.

The ebikes come with a 750-W 5:1 geared hub motor from Bafang, with response determined by cadence sensors, and both offer up to 20 mph of twist-throttle riding. The Class 2 ebike produces a healthy 64 Nm (47.2 lb.ft) of torque, while the Class 3 flavor bumps that up to 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) and gains a Race Track performance mode to remove electronic speed limitations for off-road riding.

A basic one-button LED display sits on the handlebar of the Class 2 model to allow a rider to choose from five levels of assist, but the Class 3 ebike benefits from an advanced IP65-rated, back-illuminated LCD matrix display that features a customized interface with three buttons to tap into seven levels of motor assist and engage active cruise control to lock in any speed below 20 mph, and a screen that can show real-time metrics such as speed, trip distance and ride efficiency.

Elsewhere, the RipRacer features double-walled aluminum-alloy rims wrapped in 20x4-inch CST fat tires with knobby treads, Logan hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, a bright 1,050-lumen LED headlight, plus LED tail/brake lighting, and a bike alarm can be optioned in for extra security.

The RipRacer goes up for sale on November 26 in a choice of "Baja Blue, Noir, Hi-Viz Yellow and Mystic Green" colors, with the Class 2 model sporting introductory pricing of US$1,399 and the Class 3 variant costing $1,599. Shipping is expected to start in March 2022. The video below has more.

Introducing the new Juiced Bikes RipRacer

Product page: RipRacer