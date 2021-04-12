Juiced Bikes gives Scorpion urban getabout an X performance boost

San Diego's Juiced Bikes has updated the Scorpion half ebike/half moped that was launched in late 2019. The Scorpion X has been treated to a bigger battery, a geared hub motor that can be unlocked for off-road adventures, and both torque and cadence sensors for pedal assist.

The updated Scorpion gains a 15-Ah downtube battery for a per charge range of over 55 miles (88.5 km), which is lockable and can be removed for charging indoors. The Juiced/Bafang RetroBlade 5:1 geared hub motor is rated at 750 W and produces 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) of peak torque.

Where the original ebike/moped had a cadence sensor only, this new model comes with both torque and cadence sensors for pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in the default configuration, though it can be unlocked for Class-3-capable 28 mph (45 km/h) in pedal assist or throttle only of around 20 mph.

An active cruise control locks in any speed below 20 mph so that the Scorpion X will motor along at the chosen speed without needing to pedal or engage the throttle, until the brakes are applied or the rider increases the speed or any button on the display is pressed.

Rear rack and fenders are included Juiced Bikes

And the company says that there's even a Race Track Mode that unleashes the full power of the motor for off-road pedaling of over 30 mph, though per charge range in this mode will go down to around 22 miles (35 km).

All configurations are available via the water-resistant, backlit LCD Matrix display, where seven levels of assist can be selected and ride metrics can be shown, and if you don't fancy pushing your ride up the hill in front of you, the Scorpion X comes with a push-button walk function.

Elsewhere, specs include a 6061-aluminum step-through frame, Shimano Freewheel transmission, dual suspension, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, custom cast-aluminum wheels wrapped in puncture-resistant 20-inch tires, and rear rack and fenders.

There's a USB port on the handlebar for plugging in a mobile device, Juiced has equipped the ebike/moped with a 100-dB motorcycle horn too, along with a big motorcycle-like headlamp that puts out 2,000 lumens (and features a halo-ring daytime-running light), and an LED brake light at the rear, which includes right and left turn signal functionality.

The Scorpion X offers seven levels of motor assist Juiced Bikes

The Scorpion X tips the scales at 103.2 lb (46.9 kg) and has a payload limit of 275 lb (125 kg). It goes up for sale on April 20 for US$2,199 (though is currently shown as being discounted to $1,999), with shipping set to start at the end of the month. If you're in the market for something more powerful, the company's HyperScorpion could be worth a look, and there's even a HyperScorpion model specifically aimed at delivery riders on the upcoming launch roster.

Product page: Scorpion X (via Electrek)