Bicycles

Folding ebike powers pedal-assist or throttle-only urban adventures

By Paul Ridden
February 22, 2023
The Flip folding ebike motors to a top speed and promises pedal-assist riding for more than 60 miles, or throttle only for 35
View 6 Images
The Flip folding ebike features a 6061 aluminum folding frame with included rear cargo rack,
The Flip folding ebike features a 6061 aluminum folding frame with included rear cargo rack, a suspension fork and 20-inch spoked wheels wearing 3-inch fat tires
An optional rack bag is available to take essentials along for the ride
An optional rack bag is available to take essentials along for the ride
The Flip folding ebike includes an integrated LED headlight plus a brake tail-light with turn
The Flip folding ebike includes an integrated LED headlight plus a brake tail-light with turn signaling
A 500-W geared hub motor offers three levels of pedal-assist or half-twist throttle up to 20 mph
A 500-W geared hub motor offers three levels of pedal-assist or half-twist throttle up to 20 mph
The Flip folds down to 36.6 x 14.6 x 27.6 inch dimensions for between-ride transport in the back of the family car
The Flip folds down to 36.6 x 14.6 x 27.6 inch dimensions for between-ride transport in the back of the family car
Pedal-assisted bikes are a great way to get around the city and beyond, with foldable models offering extra between-ride storage convenience. Budget-friendly e-mobility startup KBO Bike has launched a 60-mile e-folder with a half-twist throttle that comes in at under a thousand bucks.

KBO operates its direct-to-consumer business model out of Carson City, Nevada, though its ebikes are manufactured in Asia. The Flip joins commuters, all-terrain rollers, a stealthy urban adventurer and a cargo hauler as the newest member of the company's low-cost ebike offerings.

It's built around a 6061 aluminum folding frame rocking quick-release levers, and collapses down to 36.6 x 14.6 x 27.6 in (92.9 x 37 x 70 cm) in three steps for between-ride transport or indoor storage. The frame even sports a built-in carry handle for an easy heft up the steps to the office or onto the train carriage.

The ebike weighs in at 57 lb (26 kg) and offers a total payload capacity of 275 lb (125 kg), and thanks to an integrated rear rack, riders can haul essentials on out-of-town adventures, carry books to school within the optional bag or strap on a backpack full of shopping.

The Flip features a 500-W geared rear-hub motor and offers three pedal-assist modes via cadence/speed sensing or half-twist throttle up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). KBO has also included a Shimano 7-speed gearset for ride flexibility.

A lockable and removable 15.6-Ah Li-ion battery sits behind the seatpost and is reported good for more than 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge assisted riding or 35 miles on throttle only. A suspension fork and wide comfort saddle should help smooth out any bumps along the way, assisted by the 3-inch Chaoyang all-terrain tires wrapped around the ebike's 20-inch wheels. Stopping power is provided by disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

A CPSC-certified LED headlight and brake tail-light with turn signaling allow for daylight visibility in traffic or after-dark riding, there's a backlit LCD display for at-a-glance speed, status and distance checks, and a side kickstand should make for easy parking.

The KBO Flip went up for pre-order late last year and is now available to buy for US$969 with complimentary fenders and multi-tool, or $1,176 with added rack bag, frame bag and U-lock. The video below has more.

The Best Value Folding Ebike KBO Flip-500W Hub Motor and a range of 35~60+ miles!

Product page: KBO Flip

