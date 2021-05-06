Bendable bike light made to give cyclists some space

In order to keep drivers from passing too close, some cyclists use bike-mounted foam "noodles" that extend out horizontally toward the traffic. The L-Bow takes that concept a step further, by applying it to a tail light.

Created by London-based product designer Sean Whiffin, the L-Bow features a flexible articulated body with a reflective strip running along it lengthwise, along with a row of waterproof red LEDs on the end. Utilizing button controls, those LEDs can be set to eight different flashing/intensity modes, putting out a maximum of 130 lumens.

The main device is attached to an included seatpost or under-saddle mount via a magnetic connector, reinforced by two silicone retaining bands. This setup reportedly keeps the tail light firmly in place when going over bumps in the road, yet allows it nondestructively pop loose if whacked by the rider or otherwise abused.

The previous version of the L-Bow (the first-generation model) lacked this feature.

The L-Bow's magnetic breakaway connector L-Bow

And yes, the whole idea with the thing is that it can easily be bent to extend out to the left or right – whichever side the traffic is on. It can also be bent straight up, for situations where a more traditional tail light is called for.

It's powered by a lithium-ion battery, which should reportedly be good for up to 45 hours of runtime per charge.

Should you be interested, the second-generation L-Bow is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £25 (about US$35) will get you one – that's 40 percent off the planned retail price.

It's demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter