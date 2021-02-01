© 2021 New Atlas
Rocket ebike launches in city or gravel configurations

By Paul Ridden
February 01, 2021
The Rocket E-bike provides motor assist to 25 km/h
The Italian bike maker responsible for the Pressed E-bike we featured early last year, which rocked a frame made from two pressed aluminum halves, has launched its latest lightweight city commuter – the Rocket E-bike.

The new addition to the Leaos catalog sports a classic diamond frame shape, but this one makes use of familiar tubing instead of the pressed halves.

The top tube of that aluminum frame is home to the same German-made 360-Wh battery as the Pressed E-bike, which slides in and is locked with an end cap, and is reckoned good for up to 100 km (62 mi) per two-hour charge.

The 16.5-kg (36-lb) Rocket's rear hub motor offers 42 Nm (31 lb.ft) of torque and rider assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and the ebike can be had with a Shimano 8-speed derailleur or Gates Carbon belt drive.

A nine-speed gravel version can also be selected using the company's online configurator, which comes with different saddle and handlebar options.

Elsewhere, the ebike features a small digital display, integrated lighting front and rear, 28-inch Zoll double-wall wheels with 1.75-inch-thick Continental tires, hydraulic disc braking, and front and rear fenders.

Each Rocket is built to order and pricing starts at €2,990 (about US$3,600), with extras like a GPS tracker and cargo rack available as options.

Product page: Rocket

