170-mile cargo ebike aims to make hauling affordable

Phoenix-based ebike maker Lectric reckons that last year's XPedition model went on to become the best-selling cargo ebike in the US. Now the company has launched its second generation – sporting "premium features typically found in $3,000+ models" but at a fraction of that kind of price tag.

"The XPedition has been the best-selling and most successful cargo ebike in the industry since its debut, and that’s due to its unmatched combination of performance and value,” said company CEO, Levi Conlow. "With the XPedition 2.0, we’re doubling down on that commitment. Even in a year when many ebike prices have gone up, we’re delivering significant upgrades without increasing the price – something we believe will only amplify the continued success of this ebike."

The freshly redesigned aluminum frame is reported to feature updated tubing and offers an extended wheelbase for additional cargo-hauling potential, but the new cargo ebike rolls with the same maximum load capacity of 450 lb (204 kg). The 2.0 is also powered by the same 750-W M24 hub motor that peaks at more than 1,300 watts, produces 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) of torque, and provides pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The Xpedition 2.0 has a maximum payload of 450 lb Lectric Bikes

The cargo ebike can ride as a Class 1, 2 or 3 ebike, and gains an in-house torque sensor for claimed "best-in-class performance at higher power levels." That's combined with Lectric's PWR+ programming, which treats the rider to a predetermined power level for each of the five PAS modes. All in, that should result in a responsive, natural feel to the motor assist. The Shimano drivetrain has been bumped to an Altus 8-speed for this outing.

The new model can be optioned in three different battery configurations. The Standard ebike has a single 624-Wh battery mounted behind the seat post, which offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge riding. A Long-Range variant comes with two 48-V/13-Ah batteries for up to 120 miles (193 km) of range. And there's also an extra Long Range version that boasts two 48-V/17.5-Ah batteries, which could mean enjoying up to 170 miles (273.5 km) between top-ups.

A new adjustable dual-spring suspension fork with 50 mm of travel could help smooth out some of the bumps along the way. The 20-inch wheels wrapped in puncture-resistant tires now come in half an inch narrower at 2.5 inches, which Lectric reckons should offer improved maneuverability and handling.

The Xpedition 2.0 can be configured in three battery variants, with one offering up to 170 miles of per-charge riding Lectric Bikes

Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. Other key specs include a color LCD display, integrated lighting with turn signaling, full fenders and rear wheel protection, and an extra-wide dual-leg kickstand for parking stability.

The XPedition 2.0's batteries and electrical systems are certified to UL 2271 and UL 2849 safety standards for peace of mind riding. Lectric states that the new ride also meets the DIN 79010:2020 standard for cargo ebikes, which means it's undergone additional safety testing – including "brakes and parking brakes, higher load-bearing tests for the frame and fork, and additional child passenger safety tests."

The XPedition 2.0 is up for pre-order now for a starting price of US$1,399, which is the same as the original XPedition.

