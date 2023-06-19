© 2023 New Atlas
Linka's Lasso gives chain locks the "smart" treatment

By Ben Coxworth
June 19, 2023
The Lasso can reportedly withstand 2,100 lb ft (2,847 Nm) of pulling force, and will work for over 5,000 lock/unlock cycles
The locking mechanism electronically releases the chain when it receives a user-specific Bluetooth signal from a nearby Apple or Android smartphone, or from an Apple Watch
The Lasso is claimed to wirelessly unlock in less than two seconds
The Lasso can reportedly withstand 2,100 lb ft (2,847 Nm) of pulling force, and will work for over 5,000 lock/unlock cycles
The Lasso is presently on Kickstarter
While there are now a number of smart electronic bike locks on the market, almost all of them are rigid U-locks. The Lasso is different, in that it's a flexible chain lock … but it can still do the usual things like wirelessly unlocking, sounding a theft alarm, and more.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Lasso is made by California-based startup Linka Technologies.

It incorporates a bolt-cutter-resistant hardened manganese steel square-link chain encased in a polyethylene sleeve, combined with a stainless steel locking mechanism covered in an impact-resistant TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) shell.

That mechanism electronically releases the chain when it receives a user-specific Bluetooth signal from a nearby Apple or Android smartphone (running an accompanying app), or from an Apple Watch. Users can additionally utilize a SmartMotion Key, which is a motion-sensitive rectangular Bluetooth fob that simply has to be moved near the lock.

The Lasso is claimed to wirelessly unlock in less than two seconds
In the event of a dead battery in the mobile device of choice, it's also possible to unlock the Lasso simply by entering a numeric code via a physical pushbutton on the locking mechanism. The electronic lock itself should reportedly be good for up to three months of use per charge of its lithium-ion battery – the app alerts users when the battery is getting low.

The app can additionally be utilized to arm the Lasso's theft-deterrent system – which will sound a 100-decibel alarm if the lock is moved while left unattended – plus it can be used to remotely grant lock-access to other people's smartphones. All of the electronics are IP67 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for half an hour.

The Lasso is presently on Kickstarter
The Lasso is being offered in three models – the 1.8-kg (3.9-lb) Series 8, with a 100-cm (39.4-in)-long 8-mm chain; the 2.4-kg (4.4-lb) Series 10, with a 100-cm-long 10-mm chain; and the motorcycle-oriented 3-kg (6.6-lb) Series 10 Moto, with a 140-cm (55.1-in)-long 10-mm chain.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$119 will get you a Series 8 (planned retail $194), $129 will get you a Series 10 (retail $204) and $159 will get you a Series 10 Moto (retail $224).

The lock is demonstrated in the following video.

LINKA LASSO - World's First Smart Chain Lock

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

