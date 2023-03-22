Liv rolls out its first-ever carbon eMTB, the X Advanced E+ Elite

Since 2008, Giant-owned bicycle manufacturer Liv has specialized in making bikes specifically for women. The Taiwanese company has now announced its first-ever carbon fiber electric mountain bike, the Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite.

Offered in four frame sizes and three spec packages, the E+ is designed for trail riding. Just to keep things simple, we'll be describing the highest-specc'd model in this article.

Its frame consists of a carbon fiber front triangle linked to a carbon swingarm. A "Flip Chip" system allows users to adjust the head tube angle, seat tube angle and bottom bracket height, in order to suit their riding style and physique. Additionally, the E+ is a "mullet bike," in that it has a 29-inch wheel in the front (for rolling over obstacles such as roots) combined with a 27.5-inch wheel in the rear (for quicker acceleration).

The Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is available in four frame sizes and three spec packages Liv

A Fox 36 Performance Elite Live Valve fork provides 150 mm of front travel, with a Fox Float X Live Valve shock adding 140 mm in the back end. The E+ also features a SRAM GX Eagle AXS 1 x 12 drivetrain; SRAM Code R hydraulic disc brakes; plus TRX 2 Hookless Clincher rims clad in Maxxis Minion (front) and Dissector (rear) tires.

Liv isn't providing total weight figures, as the company claims the numbers will depend very much on the specific package chosen.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a mid-mount Yamaha-designed SyncDrive Pro 2 motor, which delivers up to 85 Nm (63 lb ft) of torque. That motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated 400-Wh EnergyPak lithium battery pack, which was developed in partnership with Panasonic. Liv claims a battery range of up to 130 km (81 miles), although that figure can be increased with an optional 200-Wh range-extending second battery.

The Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite's simplified top-tube LED display Liv

A handlebar-grip-adjacent controller is used to switch between assist modes, while an LED display on the top tube indicates the current mode and battery charge level.

The Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is available now, but you'd better have deep pockets if you want one – prices range from US$6,000 to $10,000. Specs for the least expensive model include an aluminum swingarm, RockShox fork and shock, Giant rims, Shimano Deore drivetrain and Shimano BR-M420 hydraulic disc brakes.

Source: Liv

