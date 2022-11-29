Motorsport-inspired 2,500-W e-speedbike puts 200 Nm of torque at the wheel

After more than a year in development, France's LMX has pulled back the curtain on a new speedbike that's described as a trials motorcycle disguised as an ebike, and features a patented dual-transmission power setup that includes up to 2,500 watts of peak motor for as much as 200 Nm of torque at the rear wheel.

LMX has been manufacturing electric two-wheelers since 2016, and already has an Indiegogo-funded lightweight freeride e-moto called the 161 plus the 64 off-road ebike under its production belt. Now a new model is joining the family, which was first prototyped in October 2021 and in pre-production by June of this year.

The LMX 56 has been designed in collaboration with Spark Racing Technology, a motorsports manufacturer with Formula E racing cred. Its monstrous powerhouse centers around a torque-sensing mid-mount motor that delivers 2,500 watts of peak power and features a helical gear reducer designed to produce up to 200 Nm (147.5 lb.ft) of torque at the rear wheel.

The dual transmission system uses a belt drive for the motor and a chain for the 12-speed mechanical gears LMX

The adventure-hungry off-roader sports a novel dual transmission system that uses a belt drive for the motor and a chain for the 12-speed mechanical gears, so riders can "avoid breaking the pedaling chain thanks to total independence of the bike and motorized modes." When the motor is engaged, four levels of assist up to 45 km/h (30 mph) are available for riding on private tracks, trails and roads. Thumb throttle is also on hand for an extra push when needed.

The ebike comes with a huge 1,000-Wh (52-V/20-Ah) downtube battery in a 56-cell configuration – hence the ebike's name – which can be removed for charging indoors. There's a smart LED charge/mode indicator on the handlebar for at-a-glance status checks, though the "SUV speedbike" also works with a mobile app over Bluetooth for route planning, power mode tweaking and ebike status info.

The LMX 56 is ready to tackle off-road trails and epic mountain tracks, though a street legal version will be available in 2023 LMX

The aluminum trial-style frame contributes to an overall weight of just 30 kg (66 lb). Full squish shapes up with a Formula Mod progressive rear shock and a Formula Selva S suspension fork – both offering 160 mm of travel. The 56 is set up in a mullet configuration, with a wide-rim 27.5-inch rear wheel wearing a 2.8-inch-wide tire and a 29-inch thin-rim flavor up front wrapped in a 2.6-inch-wide tire. And stopping power is provided by Formula Cura four-piston brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The off-road LMX 56 is available to order now, with pricing for US buyers starting from €6,500 (about US$6,750). The ride can also be equipped with a license holder, front light, handlebar mirror, full fenders and a kickstand for street legal use as a L1e-B bike in Europe – though that version is not expected to be ready until Q2 2023.

Product page: LMX 56