© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Carbon fiber bike light powers up with a magnetic mount

By Ben Coxworth
January 18, 2021
Carbon fiber bike light powers...
The Luislight L300 is presently on Kickstarter
The Luislight L300 is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
The Luislight L300 is presently on Kickstarter
1/3
The Luislight L300 is presently on Kickstarter
A special edition of the Luislight L300 comes with a GoPro-compatible mount
2/3
A special edition of the Luislight L300 comes with a GoPro-compatible mount
The Luislight L300 is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof, reportedly tipping the scales at 102 grams (3.6 oz)
3/3
The Luislight L300 is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof, reportedly tipping the scales at 102 grams (3.6 oz)
View gallery - 3 images

It was just last week that we heard about the Otto, a simple-to-use bike tail light with some "smart" features. Well, the unrelated Luislight L300 could be considered the Otto's headlight equivalent.

Created by German entrepreneurs Luis Marx and Leo Bruch, the L300 features a cylindrical carbon fiber body that quickly and easily pops on and off of an included magnetic handlebar mount. The light automatically powers up as soon as it's placed on the mount, and powers down upon being taken off.

Because the mount is equipped with six neodymium magnets, the headlight should stay attached even when going over rough roads. That said, if it's accidentally knocked off, an integrated accelerometer will detect the fall and cause it to start flashing, making it easier to find.

A special edition of the Luislight L300 comes with a GoPro-compatible mount
A special edition of the Luislight L300 comes with a GoPro-compatible mount

Keeping things simple, the L300 features just two output modes – High and Low – which are selected using a switch on the back. In High, it puts out 300 lumens for a claimed 4.5 hours per USB charge of its lithium-ion battery. The runtime climbs to nine hours while the output drops to 200 lumens in Low mode.

The headlight itself is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof, reportedly tipping the scales at 102 grams (3.6 oz).

Should you be interested, the Luislight L300 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €69 (about US$83) will get you one. The planned retail price is €79 ($95).

It's demonstrated in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, Luislights

Luislight L300 Kickstarter Video

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Bicyclesbike lightsHeadlightRoad SafetyKickstarter
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More