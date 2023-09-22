Now you can pedal a Mini – meet the limited-run E-Bike 1

Back in 1959, the iconic Mini automobile first hit public roads. The Mini motor company is now commemorating that milestone with a 1,959-unit limited run of its first-ever ebike, which features turn indicators, a built-in touchscreen and an anti-theft system.

Known as the Mini E-Bike 1, the single-speed bicycle was designed for Mini by French firm Angell Mobility. In fact, it's very much a tweaked version of the latter company's house-brand ebike, which we covered three years ago. That version was created via a partnership between entrepreneur Marc Simoncini and Paris-based designer Ora Ito.

At the heart of the E-Bike 1 is its aluminum frame and carbon fork.

The frame is available in two sizes/configurations – the S (small) with a sloping top tube for easy access, and the M (medium) with a mostly horizontal top tube. Both sport a three-coat duotone paint job in the buyer's choice of Ocean Wave Green or Vibrant Silver. It should be noted that 1,959 units of each frame size are available.

The S version of the Mini E-Bike 1 Mini

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a 250-watt rear hub motor, which takes them to a top electric-assist speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). They choose between three levels of assistance, and can reportedly travel up to 40 miles (64 km) on one 2-hour charge of the bike's removable lithium battery.

The one-piece handlebar/stem features a built-in 2.4-inch touchscreen, on which the rider views data such as assist mode, current speed, battery charge and distance traveled.

Upon leaving the E-Bike 1 unattended, the rider may trigger its antitheft system via an accompanying app on their smartphone. Should the bike subsequently be moved, it will sound an audible alarm and flash its lights – plus its drive system will already be locked. And if it still gets stolen anyway, its GPS coordinates can be tracked using the same app.

The integrated touchscreen display Mini

Along with its LED headlight, the E-Bike 1 additionally has four LED turn indicators – two on the ends of the handlebars, and two on the battery (which sits where a rear rack would be located). Those indicators are activated via buttons on the bars.

While not much in the way of components specs have been provided, we do know the bike additionally features a leather-free Brooks saddle and grips; 27.5-inch wheels with aluminum alloy rims; plus a kickstand, mudguards and chain guard. There's no word on weight, although Angell's similar Cruiser model reportedly tips the scales at around 18 kg (40 lb).

The Mini E-Bike 1 is now available for preorder via the company website, priced at €3,490 (about US$3,716).

Source: Mini

