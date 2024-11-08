Funky ebike and sidecar combo inspired by vintage BMW in desert camo

Electric bikes come in all shapes and sizes, but few will turn heads quite like the Mod Easy SideCar Sahara. This limited-edition ebike has been inspired by the WWII-era BMW R75 motorcycle, and comes complete with sand-beige desert camouflage.

We mentioned the Mod Easy SideCar model when we covered the 2024 models back in May, but elected to cover the Black adventure bike at that time. Now it's the turn of the funky looking cruiser to have its turn in our spotlight thanks to a limited-edition model "inspired by the iconic 1940s BMW R 75 Sahara."

"We have transformed our headliner Easy SideCar into a playful, one-of-a-kind ride designed for maximum fun – for you and your copilot," said the Austin-based company's founder, Dor Korngold. "Our limited edition isn’t just a bike – it’s an invitation to explore, create memories, and ride in style with your favorite copilot."

"Every sidecar is custom-made with colorful powders, crafted with a sand-beige frame and minimalistic graphics, creating a unique and one-of-a-kind look" Mod Bikes

The regular Easy SideCar is quite the eye-popper in its own right, but Mod Bikes has treated this edition to a few choice upgrades. The front fork gains moto-style dual-crown suspension, a cargo rack on the rear of the ebike has been added, the custom-made sidecar has been treated to dual headlights and an extended frame. Each sidecar will sport a one-of-a-kind look.

The sidecar is now also home to the "first ever built-in doggie door" – to make it easier for your canine companion to hop aboard. Whether it's pooch, a child or a small adult that's going along for the ride, there's a padded seat inside as well as a seatbelt – both of which can be removed, perhaps if you want to take advantage of the setup's 400-lb (181.5-kg) payload capacity.

"The rear doggie door is specially designed to let your furry friend jump into the sidecar for the ride of their life" Mod Bikes

The ebike part of the Sahara equation features a 750-W geared rear-hub motor that produces 69 Nm (50 lb.ft) of torque, offers five levels of programmable pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and benefits from a responsive torque sensor. A thumb throttle is included too, for a quick getaway at the lights or to save on leg power.

There's a removable 720-Wh battery made using UL 2271 safety-compliant Samsung cells in the "fuel tank" for up to 100 miles (160 km) of per-charge range, depending on configuration as well as ride style, terrain and load. A full top-up takes between three and six hours using the included charger.

The Mod Easy comes with a Shimano Altus 7-speed gearset for ride flexibility. It rolls on 24-inch wheels wrapped in 3-inch CST fat tires, and stopping power is provided by dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors. Visibility in traffic or after-dark adventuring is helped along by wide-beam LED headlight and integrated braking tail-light. Riders can also wirelessly pair to a Lumos smart helmet for synched turn signaling and brake lighting.

The sidecar can accommodate a child, small adult or even a companion canine Mod Bikes

Completing the given specs, there's a faux leather Selle Royal gel saddle, faux leather ergo grips, a heavy duty kickstand, aluminum fenders, and a bunch of useful mounting points dotted around the aluminum frame.

It's not clear just how limited this limited-edition production run is going to be, but the Mod Easy SideCar Sahara is available now for a list price of US$3,899 – though early birds can benefit from the company's $400 Black Friday discount until December 1.

Product page: Mod Easy SideCar Sahara