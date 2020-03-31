Dutch brothers ride out "perfect urban e-bike"

We last caught up with twins Bob and Tom Schiller of Amsterdam's Mokumono Cycles in the middle of 2018, when they announced the Delta commuter bike featuring a laser-welded frame. Now the company is readying its first e-bike for shipping in July – the Delta S.

Like the commuter bike before it, the frame of the Delta S is made by pressing sheets of aluminum into shape and then using a robot laser welder to join them together. It's a process that means that all Mokumono frames are all manufactured in the Netherlands, as opposed to being produced elsewhere in the world and assembled at the company's shop. This is something that the Schiller brothers are very proud of.

The Delta S frame is made by pressing sheets of aluminum into shape, before being joined together by a robot laser welder Mokumono

The S – which is described as the "perfect urban e-bike" – has the same floating rear frame stay as the Delta commuter bike, and the use of aluminum makes for a relatively lightweight 14.5-kg (32-lb) ride, which is a tad lighter than the Pressed E-bike from Italy's Leaos that uses a similar frame production method.

This single-speed e-bike sports a 250-W rear-wheel hub motor for up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) of pedal assist, with a Thun X-Cell 3.0 torque sensor helping to kick in that assist when needed. Its 250-Wh in-frame battery offers a per charge range of 60 km (37 mi), which the team says should cover most commutes. A full charge via the Rosenberger magnetic charging port takes a couple of hours.

The Gates Carbon Belt Drive in play here means no more oil-stained riding gear and ties in well with Mokumono's low maintenance ethos. The Delta S rides on 27.5-inch Ryde Andra rims wrapped in WTB Horizon tires, and stopping power comes from Magura hydraulic disc brakes. It wirelessly connects to the Mokumono app running on a smartphone, which displays battery status, selected power mode, route navigation and optional GPS tracking and motion sensor alerts.

The Delta S rides on 27.5-inch Ryde Andra rims wrapped in WTB Horizon tires Mokumono

Elsewhere, after dark city adventures are illuminated by Supernova lights, there's a Brooks Cambium saddle and Ergon GA3 grips for rider comfort, and the e-bike even has integrated rear fender pannier mounts for carrying a couple of cycle bags.

The Delta S comes in small, medium and large frame sizes, with silver and yellow your frame color options. It's priced at €2,990 (about US$3,275), though it will cost you another €149 if you want the GPS tracker included and €250 more if you want to choose your own frame color.

Mokumono has also partnered with Get Bike Service for delivery, setup and service at home or at work for customers throughout the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

