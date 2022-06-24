Fat-tire ebike designed to serve as a mobile power station

California-based startup Mokwheel Bikes has launched a fat-tire ebike on Indiegogo called the Basalt, which comes with a generous battery plus an inverter that allows the ebike to double as a mobile power station.

Available in step-over and step-through variants, the Basalt ebike boasts a 750-W rear-hub motor (1,100-W peak output) for 66.3 lb.ft (90 Nm) of torque for tackling 25-percent inclines and up to 28 mph (45 km/h) of pedal assist. There's a Shimano 7-speed derailleur for ride flexibility, and riders can also give their legs a rest courtesy of a twist throttle.

Mounted within the downtube is a 960-Wh (48-V, 20-Ah) battery for up to 80 miles (128.7 km) of range. The ebike also comes with a power inverter that can be attached to the seatpost via a hard case (which appears to be an optional extra) or hauled in a backpack. This can be cabled up to the removable battery to provide juice for all kinds of mobile gadgetry at camp over included USB-C and USB Type-A ports, with support for AC wall plugs and DC output.

Mokwheel reckons that could translate to up to 75 minutes of use for a 550-W coffee maker, 45 minutes of 900-W electric grilling, 15 hours running a 60-W mini fridge, 70 hours shining a 5-W light or 13 hours entertaining with a 60-W TV.

The inverter also allows the ebike's battery to be topped up using solar panels for off-grid convenience, though these are not being offered as part of the crowdfunder.

The Basalt rolls on 26-inch rims wrapped in 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant fat tires for all-terrain riding, a hydraulic lockout suspension fork with 110 mm of travel should help to smooth out some of the bumps along the way, and stopping power comes from Tektro HD-E350 hydraulic disc brakes.

Its 6061 aluminum frame can support a maximum payload of 400 lb (181 kg), there's a multifunction color LED display mid-handlebar that shows ride metrics, battery status, power assist level and front light status, a kickstand is included, and though some of the promo images show a rear cargo rack, it doesn't look like one is supplied as standard but Mokwheel sells a bunch of accessories, including a rear rack for US$60, from its online shop.

The Basalt is available with a step-over or step-through frame, and a more compact Scoria step-through model is also being produced Mokwheel

Mokwheel reckons that the Basalt is already in production, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to engage with potential customers. Pledges start at US$1,799 for either the step-over or step-through models, and if all goes to plan shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below has more.

There's another step-through model called the Scoria included in the campaign, which has similar specs but rides on 20-inch wheels with Kenda fat tires and has a top pedal-assist speed of 22 mph (36 km/h). Pledges for this flavor start at $1,899.

Mokwheel Basalt: World’s First Power Station Ebike

Source: Mokwheel