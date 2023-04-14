© 2023 New Atlas
Mondraker launches urban ebike with the heart of a mountain bike

By Paul Ridden
April 14, 2023
Mondraker says that the Chaser X series ebikes come with "all the heritage and identity of our highest performance mountain bike models yet designed with a focus on daily mobility. It’s still more than capable off road too"
The Chaser X series ebikes are powered by a Bosch Performance Line CX G$ mid-drive motor and either a 625-Wh or 750-Wh Powertube battery
The Chaser X urban ebike tips the scales at 26.8 kg, while the higher-spec Chaser RX model weighs in at 26.7 kg
"Ride your Chaser RX in the city as you ride your mountain bike on the trails," says Mondraker
The Chaser X series ebikes each come with full fenders, a rear pannier rack, front and rear lighting, and a direct-mount kickstand as standard
The Chaser X series ebikes are reported to have been born from one of Mondraker's most adaptable mountain bike models, but adapted for life in the city
Spain's Mondraker has added a couple of new ebikes to its Urban Cross range, inviting folks to "ride your Chaser RX in the city as you ride your mountain bike on the trails." The sporty Chaser X and RX come with full squish, Bosch mid-drive motor, Powertube battery and SRAM drivetrain.

"The new Chaser X range is perfect for people who want a bike for commuting as well as for family and leisure trips without sacrificing the fun riding off-road," said the company. "Its mountain bike heritage, its generous suspension travel, its forward geometry and its 2.6-inch tires all provide far more comfort and safety than a conventional urban bike ever could on road, with the added bonus of knowing you won’t be out of your depth on mountain tracks or bridleways if the fancy takes you."

At first glance, the entry level Chaser X rocks a very similar vibe to the company's limited-edition Crafty Carbon XR model from late last year, but the Stealth Evo frame is fashioned from 6061 aluminum alloy instead of carbon fiber.

It also rides with a RockShox Recon Silver RL 29 suspension fork with 150 mm of travel and RockShox Deluxe Select R DebonAir rear shock with 140 mm of travel – for "more than enough shock absorption to deal with whatever obstacles you encounter on our trips, whether they be on a workday or at the weekend."

Pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) comes courtesy of a Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System and 625-Wh Powertube battery (no per-charge range figures have been given). There's a SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed derailleur for ride flexibility, the urban ebike rolls on 29-inch rims wrapped in 2.6-inch Maxxis Ikon tires, and stopping power is provided by SRAM four-piston brakes.

Elsewhere, this model sports a 50-lux headlight and fender-mounted rear light, comes supplied with a rear rack rated for hauling up to 25 kg (55 lb) of gear, and benefits from a kickstand for parking ease. The Chaser X is reported to start at US$6,899.

The Chaser RX shares the same frame as its sibling, but boasts a smattering of higher-spec components. The fork is a RockShox 35 Silver TK, it comes with an OnOff Pija dropper seatpost, is treated to a 750-Wh Powertube battery, Mondraker has added a Bosch Mini Remote wireless controller and Bosch System Controller installed on the top tube, and the derailleur is bumped to a SRAM Eagle GX flavor. The Chaser RX starts at $7,599.

Product pages: Chaser X, Chaser RX

