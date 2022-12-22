Carbon-framed eMTB taps limited-edition Bosch motor power

Back in September, Bosch announced a limited-edition race-oriented mid-mount motor for pedal-assist enduro mountain bikes. Spain's Orbea was quick to include one in its Wild M-Ltd model, and now neighbor Mondraker has followed suit for the Crafty Carbon XR Ltd.

The Crafty Carbon XR Ltd carbon-framed eMTB rocks forward geometry and, as its name suggests, will only be produced in limited numbers and wears a transparent amber finish to distinguish itself from other models in the Crafty Carbon range.

This small production run is primarily due to the limited nature of the Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor, which is able to provide up to 400% of pedal assist – compared to 340% from the standard Performance Line CX flavor. An Extended Boost feature continues to provide motor-assist for a short distance when the rider has stopped pedaling, which could be useful for technical climbing scenarios.

The 250-W Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor at the heart of the Mondraker limited-edition eMTB can provide up to 400% pedal assist Mondraker

The motor also tips the scales a little lighter than the regular CX at 2.75 kg (6 lb), which contributes to the eMTB's overall weight of 23.2 kg (51 lb). Torque is the same at a tasty 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft), and the motor provides assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Juice to the motor comes from a non-removable 750-Wh Powertube battery.

There's a new controller integrated into the top tube for powering on and adjusting assist levels, as well as a wireless mini remote on the handlebar. The XR Ltd also comes with a SRAM 12-speed groupset for flexible riding options.

The eMTB benefits from Mondraker's dual-link virtual pivot suspension system where the Öhlins TTX Air rear shock with 150 mm of travel "floats between the two suspension links and is compressed from both ends" – which "makes the rear suspension extremely supple on small bumps and big hit capable." This Zero system is complemented by an Öhlins RXF suspension fork for 170 mm of travel.

The Mondraker Crafty Carbon XR Ltd enduro eMTB benefits from Mondraker's Zero suspension system, which sees the Öhlins rear shock floating between two links and compressed from both ends Mondraker

Elsewhere, the enduro eMTB rides on 29-inch Mavic E-Deemax S rims wrapped in Maxxis Minion 2.6-inch-wide tires, stopping power is provided by SRAM Code RSC four-piston disc brakes, there's a dropper seatpost to get the saddle out of the way during more technical parts of the ride, and ebike status and ride data can be viewed on the Kiox 300 display.

The 2023 Crafty Carbon XR Ltd is available in four frame sizes, though we've no word on pricing.

