Orbea goes Wild for latest Bosch-powered enduro ebike

Spain's Orbea has hit the trails with a new series of enduro ebikes for 2023. The Wild models are powered by Bosch, have been tuned for optimum performance and are "all about maximum fun on the craziest climbs and wildest descents."

The Wild series is available in seven model versions, topped by the M-Ltd edition featuring a carbon fiber frame that comes in four sizes to suit riders from 5 to 6.7 ft in height (1.5 - 2.05 m), and features full Fox Float suspension with 170 mm of travel at the fork and 160 mm at the rear.

This trail-hungry beast is powered by a new Bosch Performance Line CX-R mid-mount motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and up to 400% pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h). The ebike also benefits from wireless control courtesy of the latest Bosch Mini Remote, and battery status can be viewed on the controller housed in the top tube – though a Kiox display can be configured in if a handlebar screen is desired.

Orbea says that the Wild enduro ebike "tames the wildest trails but always feels alive, energetic, and involving rather than the detached, numb ride of many e-bikes" Orbea

The M-Ltd sports a 12-speed Shimano XTR M9100 groupset for flexible ride choices, and comes with a 625-Wh Powertube battery in standard configuration, but this can be optioned up to a 750-Wh flavor for more between-charge time on the trails.

Orbea has included more carbon components to keep the weight down to just 20.9 kg (46 lb), including the crank, handlebar, and 29-inch wheels – which are wrapped in Maxxis Minion 2.6-inch-wide tires. Stopping power comes from Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. And the Fox dropper seatpost is topped in a Fizik Terra saddle.

This model has a base price of US$11,999, but if you jump on different component choices or head to the company's MyO configurator, that figure will head upward.

The other six models options are powered by Bosch's CX line motors and shape up as three carbon-framed versions and three hydroformed aluminum variants, again with numerous configuration possibilities available. The 2023 Wild enduro ebike range starts at $5,699. The video below has more.

NEW ORBEA WILD | BEYOND POWER

Product page: Orbea Wild