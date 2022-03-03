One-legged La City leaf-spring fork designed to smooth urban cycling

Back in 2016, we told you about a unique leaf-spring suspension fork for mountain bikes, known as the Motion. Its manufacturer has now applied the same basic technology to the simpler one-legged La City fork, which is made for commuter bikes.

Designed by French firm Motion Engineering, the La City should be compatible with most upright-style bicycles, as long as they have disc brakes and weigh no more than 40 kg (88 lb) – the rider shouldn't weigh over 120 kg (265 lb). Additionally, the bike's front wheel will have to be built with one of Cannondale's Lefty hubs, which are made primarily for use with that company's Lefty one-legged fork.

The La City incorporates a linkage, which runs horizontally from the wheel-axle attachment point to the bottom of a vertically-oriented "pulled blade" composite leaf spring within the fork. As the bike goes over bumps in the road, the spring flexes and the linkage moves, providing up to 40 mm of suspension travel.

An x-ray view of the La City, showing the leaf spring (green) and the linkages (black) Motion Engineering

Additionally, a secondary anti-dive linkage running parallel to the main one is claimed to isolate braking forces, keeping the suspension from compressing when the rider hits the brakes. The fork itself weighs about 1 kg (2.2 lb) – depending on the level of finish – and should require very little maintenance.

Motion Engineering tells us that the La City is being marketed mainly toward bicycle manufacturers, as opposed to members of the public. Deliveries should begin in September.

Source: Motion Engineering

