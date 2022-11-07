© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Moto Parilla hits the single-track with carbon-framed Tricolore eMTB

By Paul Ridden
November 07, 2022
Moto Parilla hits the single-track with carbon-framed Tricolore eMTB
The striking Moto Parilla Tricolore eMTB is making its debut at EICMA 2022
The striking Moto Parilla Tricolore eMTB is making its debut at EICMA 2022
View 8 Images
The striking Moto Parilla Tricolore eMTB is making its debut at EICMA 2022
1/8
The striking Moto Parilla Tricolore eMTB is making its debut at EICMA 2022
Riders could have trails smoothed out by RockShox, Fox or Bright full suspension, depending on model variant selected
2/8
Riders could have trails smoothed out by RockShox, Fox or Bright full suspension, depending on model variant selected
The Tricolore eMTB gets pedal-assist from a Polini mid-mount motor, though a more powerful Bafang model variant is being offered
3/8
The Tricolore eMTB gets pedal-assist from a Polini mid-mount motor, though a more powerful Bafang model variant is being offered
The Tricolore eMTB comes in three main variants, plus an additional model rocking a 1,000-watt Bafang motor
4/8
The Tricolore eMTB comes in three main variants, plus an additional model rocking a 1,000-watt Bafang motor
The rear suspension system comprises a rocker arm, connecting rod and shock absorber for the promise of "great responsiveness"
5/8
The rear suspension system comprises a rocker arm, connecting rod and shock absorber for the promise of "great responsiveness"
The Tricolore features a carbon fiber main frame, seat frame and swingarm
6/8
The Tricolore features a carbon fiber main frame, seat frame and swingarm strengthened with aluminum
The 250-W mid-mount motor produces 90 Nm of torque and pedal-assist to 25 km/h
7/8
The 250-W mid-mount motor produces 90 Nm of torque and pedal-assist to 25 km/h
Design sketch of the Moto Parilla Tricolore eMTB
8/8
Design sketch of the Moto Parilla Tricolore eMTB
View gallery - 8 images

Moto Parilla is in Milan this week for the launch of a striking new pedal-assist mountainbike called the Tricolore, a carbon-framed, full-suspension Polini-powered trail-blazer that's being offered in four variants plus a custom build option.

Some may know Moto Parilla as a Milan-based motorcycle company founded in 1946 that produced a small number of road models – including a 250 Boxer and Veltro Twin – until closing its doors in 1967.

Skip forward 50 years, and the brand was given a new lease of life as makers of eye-catching ebikes like the motorcycle-inspired Carbon "SUV" off-roader.

Now, after two years in development, the Reggio Emilia, Italy-based company is showing off a new ride at the EICMA 2022 expo in Milan. With the striking pedal-assist enduro/all-terrain ebike known as the Tricolore, Moto Parilla is aiming to move away from the typical and present something extraordinary.

The rear suspension system comprises a rocker arm, connecting rod and shock absorber for the promise of "great responsiveness"
The rear suspension system comprises a rocker arm, connecting rod and shock absorber for the promise of "great responsiveness"

Powering the ride is a 250-W Polini E-P3+ MX mid-mount motor that peaks at 600 watts and produces 90 Nm (66.4 lb.ft) of torque up to a pedal-assist top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The rider also gets a 12-speed SRAM gearset for more flexibility on the trails. And an 880-Wh removable, lockable battery provides the juice for more than 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge riding.

The Tricolore tips the scales at just 21 kg (46 lb), and is built around a sexy carbon fiber central frame with cables routed internally for a clean aesthetic, and a carbon-kevlar crank case with an integrated cooling system. A moto-inspired carbon fiber seat frame is bolted on via aluminum grid plates.

There's a double-sided carbon fiber swingarm out back that's been reinforced with aluminum inserts, and rocks a wide channel to accommodate tires up to 3.5 inches wide while a flip chip allows different wheel size options. Several components are also being fashioned from hemp or linen fibers to lower the ebike's carbon footprint.

The Tricolore eMTB gets pedal-assist from a Polini mid-mount motor, though a more powerful Bafang model variant is being offered
The Tricolore eMTB gets pedal-assist from a Polini mid-mount motor, though a more powerful Bafang model variant is being offered

Ride info is available via a 2.5-inch color display with brightness that auto adapts to ambient light conditions, there's frame-integrated front lighting, and the company says that the eMTB's light weight, balance and full suspension make the Tricolore highly maneuverable, even on more demanding and technical single-track rides.

The eye-catching eMTB is being offered in four variants, one of which comes with a Bafang M620 motor for up to 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque. The full suspension setup is model-dependent, with RockShox, Fox and Bright being the available options. The eMTB rolls on either Fulcrum or DT-Swiss wheels and stopping power is provided by Magura or BCA hydraulic disc brakes. Buyers could also take a mix and match approach with a custom build.

As of writing, availability and pricing have not been revealed though visitors to EICMA can get a closer look at the Moto Parilla stand.

Source: Moto Parilla

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedMountain BikesEICMA 2022Off-road
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!