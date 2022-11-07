Moto Parilla hits the single-track with carbon-framed Tricolore eMTB

Moto Parilla is in Milan this week for the launch of a striking new pedal-assist mountainbike called the Tricolore, a carbon-framed, full-suspension Polini-powered trail-blazer that's being offered in four variants plus a custom build option.

Some may know Moto Parilla as a Milan-based motorcycle company founded in 1946 that produced a small number of road models – including a 250 Boxer and Veltro Twin – until closing its doors in 1967.

Skip forward 50 years, and the brand was given a new lease of life as makers of eye-catching ebikes like the motorcycle-inspired Carbon "SUV" off-roader.

Now, after two years in development, the Reggio Emilia, Italy-based company is showing off a new ride at the EICMA 2022 expo in Milan. With the striking pedal-assist enduro/all-terrain ebike known as the Tricolore, Moto Parilla is aiming to move away from the typical and present something extraordinary.

The rear suspension system comprises a rocker arm, connecting rod and shock absorber for the promise of "great responsiveness" Moto Parilla

Powering the ride is a 250-W Polini E-P3+ MX mid-mount motor that peaks at 600 watts and produces 90 Nm (66.4 lb.ft) of torque up to a pedal-assist top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph). The rider also gets a 12-speed SRAM gearset for more flexibility on the trails. And an 880-Wh removable, lockable battery provides the juice for more than 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge riding.

The Tricolore tips the scales at just 21 kg (46 lb), and is built around a sexy carbon fiber central frame with cables routed internally for a clean aesthetic, and a carbon-kevlar crank case with an integrated cooling system. A moto-inspired carbon fiber seat frame is bolted on via aluminum grid plates.

There's a double-sided carbon fiber swingarm out back that's been reinforced with aluminum inserts, and rocks a wide channel to accommodate tires up to 3.5 inches wide while a flip chip allows different wheel size options. Several components are also being fashioned from hemp or linen fibers to lower the ebike's carbon footprint.

The Tricolore eMTB gets pedal-assist from a Polini mid-mount motor, though a more powerful Bafang model variant is being offered Moto Parilla

Ride info is available via a 2.5-inch color display with brightness that auto adapts to ambient light conditions, there's frame-integrated front lighting, and the company says that the eMTB's light weight, balance and full suspension make the Tricolore highly maneuverable, even on more demanding and technical single-track rides.

The eye-catching eMTB is being offered in four variants, one of which comes with a Bafang M620 motor for up to 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque. The full suspension setup is model-dependent, with RockShox, Fox and Bright being the available options. The eMTB rolls on either Fulcrum or DT-Swiss wheels and stopping power is provided by Magura or BCA hydraulic disc brakes. Buyers could also take a mix and match approach with a custom build.

As of writing, availability and pricing have not been revealed though visitors to EICMA can get a closer look at the Moto Parilla stand.

Source: Moto Parilla