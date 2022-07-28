MV Agusta embraces Dakar spirit for Lucky Explorer off-road ebikes

Following its entry into the ebike space with the Amo series this time last year, Italian motorcycle marque MV Agusta is tapping into Dakar nostalgia for the launch of Lucky Explorer Project ebikes aimed at pedal-assist enduro and gravel riders.

MV Agusta first opted to revamp "the passion, the emotions, the values, the style, the gestures of men and bikes who made the history of racing in the desert and off road" at EICMA 2021 in Milan with the launch of the 5.5 and 9.5 Lucky Explorer motorcycle concepts.

And now the project continues with a pair of ebikes wearing Lucky Explorer livery in honor of the Cagiva Elefant V-twin 900 which brought home two grueling Dakar desert rally wins in the early 1990s at the hands of Edi Orioli.

The company says that the E-Enduro model "represents the synthesis of a tireless design and development work with the vision of creating a unique Enduro capable of offering breathless riding experience, user-friendly controls, first-rate performance and charm."

The full-suspension E-Enduro features a carbon frame wearing Lucky Explorer livery, and offers pedal-assist power courtesy of Bosch MV Agusta

The full suspension off-roader – with a Fox Float suspension fork with 180 mm of travel and a Fox DHX2 rear shock with SLS spring and 230 mm of travel – is built around a full carbon frame and a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-mount motor producing 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and offering pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

The motor is paired with a Bosch Powerline 750-Wh PowerTube battery for up to 140 km (87 miles) of per-charge range, and the ebike also comes with a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 12-speed groupset designed for trail-riding flexibility.

It rolls on Race Face Next R31 wheels wrapped in Vittoria Mazza 29x2.6 tires, and stopping power is provided by Braking IN.CA.S 2.0 mountainbike brakes featuring a semi-floating 220-mm front rotor and a fixed 203-mm rear rotor.

Designed for riding "strade bianche" (white gravel roads), the E-Gravel ebike weighs in at 13.4 kg thanks to a carbon frame, is powered by a Mahle hub motor and features Camagnolo Ekar components MV Agusta

The introduction to the E-Gravel model says that it "represents an idea of MV Agusta for exploring new horizons off the beaten path, with carbon frame build from Campagnolo Ekar components, to guarantee a compact, lightweight, essential and functional bicycle, with an intense off-road character."

The carbon step-over frame and FSA drop handlebar encourage a sporty forward stance, and the company has opted for a Mahle X20 rear-hub motor here that's matched with a 36-V, 350-Wh battery for a per-charge range of 140 km.

Elsewhere, there's a Fox 32 K Float AX suspension fork to help smooth out some of the terrain, grippy Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M 700x45c tires, Campagnolo Ekar disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and a Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed transmission. This ebike tips the scales at just 13.4 kg (29.5 lb).

MV Agusta debuted the Lucky Explorer ebikes at Eurobike 2022 recently, but so far hasn't revealed pricing or availability information.

Source: MV Agusta