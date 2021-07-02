© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

MV Agusta motors into electric mobility space with Amo ebikes

By Paul Ridden
July 02, 2021
MV Agusta motors into electric...
The Amo ebikes offer pedal assist up to 25 km/h, can roll for up to 75 km per charge, and weigh in at just 15.5 kg
The Amo ebikes offer pedal assist up to 25 km/h, can roll for up to 75 km per charge, and weigh in at just 15.5 kg
View 6 Images
The Amo RC wears red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery
1/6
The Amo RC wears red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery
The Amo RR can be had in either red/black or yellow/black colors
2/6
The Amo RR can be had in either red/black or yellow/black colors
The Amo ebikes feature a 250-W hub motor and 250-Wh downtube-integrated battery
3/6
The Amo ebikes feature a 250-W hub motor and 250-Wh downtube-integrated battery
The Amo ebikes offer pedal assist up to 25 km/h, can roll for up to 75 km per charge, and weigh in at just 15.5 kg
4/6
The Amo ebikes offer pedal assist up to 25 km/h, can roll for up to 75 km per charge, and weigh in at just 15.5 kg
Premium components include a Gates Carbon belt drive system, Pirelli tires and Magura disc brakes
5/6
Premium components include a Gates Carbon belt drive system, Pirelli tires and Magura disc brakes
"We realized the time was right for us to unlock the full potential of what the MV Agusta brand stands for," said MV Agusta CEO, Timur Sardarov. "Speed, quality of engineering and authentic Italian design are values that resonate with urban dwellers and bikers alike."
6/6
"We realized the time was right for us to unlock the full potential of what the MV Agusta brand stands for," said MV Agusta CEO, Timur Sardarov. "Speed, quality of engineering and authentic Italian design are values that resonate with urban dwellers and bikers alike."
View gallery - 6 images

Veteran Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta has announced that it's breaking into the electric mobility space, and is starting with a pair of ebikes dubbed the Amo RC and Amo RR – to be followed later by some e-kickscooters.

"Our world is moving fast, society is evolving at a cadence the pandemic and the new-normal have dramatically accelerated," said MV Agusta's CEO Timur Sardarov. "The motorcycle industry has come to form part of a single, larger market of lightweight mobility that encompasses all two-wheel vehicles. There is a growing need for affordable, light and eco-friendly mobility solutions, especially in large, busy urban contexts. An entire segment, almost untouched."

The Amo ebikes feature a 250-W hub motor and 250-Wh downtube-integrated battery
The Amo ebikes feature a 250-W hub motor and 250-Wh downtube-integrated battery

The electric mobility offering will start with the Amo series, comprising the RR model, which will come in two color choices – yellow/black or red/black – while the RC will be available in red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery and feature carbon rims. Other than that, they appear to be the same.

MV Agusta hasn't given too much away at this point, but we do know that the Amo ebikes are being designed and engineered in Italy, that each ebike model will be assembled in-house, and that each will come with a 250-W Mahle ebikemotion x35 motor for assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – keeping in line with EU regulations. There's no throttle option here, and no suspension either.

These are city commute rides designed to get where you need to be while flying the iconic wings and gearwheel. Each variant rocks an aluminum frame and carbon fork, and tips the scales at a 15.5 kg (34 lb), making for a relatively easy carry up to the apartment of office building. There's a single button on the top tube for powering on and selecting assist levels. And riders are promised assist for up to 75 km (over 46 miles) per charge of the 250-Wh Panasonic battery housed in the downtube.

The Amo RC wears red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery
The Amo RC wears red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery

We've no pricing information to share, but premium components like a Gates Carbon belt drive, Pirelli tires and Magura disc braking – together with any mark ups relating to the MV Agusta branding, and the intended market of "sophisticated, discerning urban dwellers" – are suggestive of a premium ticket price. Shipping is expected to start in August.

As for the upcoming electric kickscooters, all we know is that the company has already formed manufacturing partnerships to build these micromobility solutions. We'll have to wait for future announcements to fill in the significant blanks.

Source: MV Agusta

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesMV AgustaebikesLast-mile transportCityMobility
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!