MV Agusta motors into electric mobility space with Amo ebikes

Veteran Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta has announced that it's breaking into the electric mobility space, and is starting with a pair of ebikes dubbed the Amo RC and Amo RR – to be followed later by some e-kickscooters.

"Our world is moving fast, society is evolving at a cadence the pandemic and the new-normal have dramatically accelerated," said MV Agusta's CEO Timur Sardarov. "The motorcycle industry has come to form part of a single, larger market of lightweight mobility that encompasses all two-wheel vehicles. There is a growing need for affordable, light and eco-friendly mobility solutions, especially in large, busy urban contexts. An entire segment, almost untouched."

The Amo ebikes feature a 250-W hub motor and 250-Wh downtube-integrated battery MV Agusta

The electric mobility offering will start with the Amo series, comprising the RR model, which will come in two color choices – yellow/black or red/black – while the RC will be available in red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery and feature carbon rims. Other than that, they appear to be the same.

MV Agusta hasn't given too much away at this point, but we do know that the Amo ebikes are being designed and engineered in Italy, that each ebike model will be assembled in-house, and that each will come with a 250-W Mahle ebikemotion x35 motor for assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – keeping in line with EU regulations. There's no throttle option here, and no suspension either.

These are city commute rides designed to get where you need to be while flying the iconic wings and gearwheel. Each variant rocks an aluminum frame and carbon fork, and tips the scales at a 15.5 kg (34 lb), making for a relatively easy carry up to the apartment of office building. There's a single button on the top tube for powering on and selecting assist levels. And riders are promised assist for up to 75 km (over 46 miles) per charge of the 250-Wh Panasonic battery housed in the downtube.

The Amo RC wears red, white and black "Reparto Corse" livery MV Agusta

We've no pricing information to share, but premium components like a Gates Carbon belt drive, Pirelli tires and Magura disc braking – together with any mark ups relating to the MV Agusta branding, and the intended market of "sophisticated, discerning urban dwellers" – are suggestive of a premium ticket price. Shipping is expected to start in August.

As for the upcoming electric kickscooters, all we know is that the company has already formed manufacturing partnerships to build these micromobility solutions. We'll have to wait for future announcements to fill in the significant blanks.

Source: MV Agusta