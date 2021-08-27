nothng ebike is designed to live up to its name

Given that they are at least partially high-tech electronic devices, many ebikes are just dripping with extra features … which not everyone wants. Well, the aptly-named nothng was created with just such folks in mind, as it embraces the concept of minimalism.

The nothng (pronounced "nothing") is being built by British startup Analog Motion, which previously brought us the similarly basic AM1 ebike.

Some of the features that it does offer include just a single gear, integrated head- and tail lights, mechanical disc brakes, an air-sprung saddle, relatively cushy 700 x 50c tires, an adjustable-angle handlebar stem, and a smooth-running, zero-maintenance Gates Carbon belt drive instead of a chain. A 250-watt rear hub motor augments the rider's pedalling power up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) in Europe, and 32 km/h (20 mph) in the US.

That motor is powered by a down-tube-mounted 36V/7-Ah lithium battery, which can be locked in place and removed for charging. One charge should reportedly be good for a motor-assisted range of anywhere from 20 to 60 km (12 to 37 miles), depending on variables such as terrain, pedalling effort, and the amount of assistance selected – riders choose the latter via a small LCD control unit on the handlebars.

A close look at the nothng's Gates Carbon belt drive Analog Motion





The bike's cables are internally routed through the aluminum frame, adding to its uncluttered look. And on the subject of appearance, the smoothed-out, sanded-down welds on that frame are definitely a nice touch. For people who do want to clutter it up a bit for the sake of practicality, mudguards and a kickstand are included. There are also mounting points on the frame for pannier racks.

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at a fairly reasonable 15.9 kg (35 lb).

Should you be interested, the nothng is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £905 (about US$1,246) will get you one in a choice of standard or step-through frame. The planned retail price is £1,795 ($2,471).

You can see the nothng in action, in the video below.

nothng: an electric bike

Source: Indiegogo

