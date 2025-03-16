Simple kit gives dropper seatposts the electric treatment

So, you went and bought a mechanical dropper seatpost for your mountain bike, only to discover that smoother-moving, faster-acting electronic posts are now "a thing." Well, don't despair, as the OnlyMotion system is designed to make your existing dropper seatpost electric.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the OnlyMotion setup is made by a Canadian startup of the same name. It's said to be compatible with mechanical dropper posts from big-name companies such as OneUp, Fox, Bontrager and Race Face.

The system is actually quite simple.

Its main component is a 47-mm (1.9-inch)-long cylindrical electric actuator that gets attached to the bottom end of the seatpost (so it sits inside the bike's seat tube). A 4.3-mm battery-charging cable runs from that actuator, through the frame – assuming internal cable-routing is an option – and out the front near the handlebars. An included wireless remote is mounted on those bars.

The OnlyMotion actuator is claimed to tip the scales at a mere 100 g (3.5 oz) OnlyMotion

Charging of both the actuator and the remote's batteries is just a matter of plugging the charging cable into the remote, then using a USB cord to plug the remote into a wall outlet, portable power bank, or other power source.

One two-hour charge is claimed to be good for up to 4,000 activations, or about 150 hours of typical riding – even a 10-minute charge is reportedly good for one day of use. An LED on the aluminum-bodied remote is used to indicate battery life.

All of the electronics are IP65 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being exposed to low-pressure jets of water from any direction. Of course, the actuator is also protected by being located inside the seat tube. It weighs in at 100 grams (3.5 oz), with the remote adding another 40 g (1.4 oz).

Assuming the OnlyMotion system reaches production, a pledge of CA$249 (about US$173) will get you a complete setup. It's currently only available to backers in Canada and the US, although wider availability is in the works. The planned retail price is CA$399 (US$277).

You can see it in seat-popping action, in the video below.

World's first electronic dropper post conversion

Sources: Kickstarter, OnlyMotion

