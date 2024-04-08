180-mile eMTB gives older riders the power to conquer steep hills

Colorado-based high-performance ebike maker Optibike has launched a Class 1 version of its powerful R17 carbon-framed off-road ebike that's aimed at riders over 50, and is "built for durability and rock-solid handling."

We've been featuring Optibike for almost two decades, most recently with a long-range Everest version of its R22 downhill eMTB. The Riot model is geared towards older riders or anyone who might need an extra boost to conquer hills, and this time Optibike has selected its R17 model for the limited-run treatment.

"As we age, three main metabolic changes occur," said company founder, Jim Turner. "We lose muscle mass, gain weight, and our maximum oxygen uptake decreases (VO2 Max). This all translates into less ability to climb hills and travel longer distances. A rider of 60 years old may have 30% less power ability than when they were 30. Combined with an increase in body mass, this means the 60-year-old will need a more powerful eMTB than someone 30 years old."

The eMTB is built around a 750-W PowerStorm MBB mid-drive motor with a class-leading 190 Nm (140 lb.ft) of torque for tackling "much steeper hills" without necessarily needing to constantly change gears. Where the R17 features 1,700 watts of continuous motor power up to 36 mph, the Riot keeps to the Class 1 lane for pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) over five power levels.

It features a dual-sided torque sensor that responds to input at the pedals rather than cadence, and can be configured with a cassette and derailleur or a Rohloff 14-speed internally geared hub. Either way, the Riot rides with chain drive so some maintenance will be required.

The Riot's mid-drive motor offers 750 watts of continuous power for 190 Nm of torque and pedal-assist over five tuned levels to 20 mph Optibike

The rather chunky downtube of the 68-lb (30.8-kg) special edition is home to a generous 52-V/1,630-Wh battery for up to 126 miles of per-charge range at 20 mph, or as much as 180 miles (290 km) at 15 mph. A handlebar-mounted LCD display with backlighting shows key ride data day or night and sports controls for adjusting motor support.

The solid-looking frame dips down for a 28-inch stand-over height, and is fashioned from carbon fiber – as are the swingarm and battery enclosure. There's a RockShox suspension fork and a Fox air shock – both offering a terrain-absorbing 170 mm of travel – plus there's a dropper seatpost to whip the saddle out of the way during more challenging sections of the adventure.

Rounding out the key specs are 27.5-inch rims with a dealer's choice of tires up to 2.8 inches in thickness, and reliable stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with a 223-mm rotor up front and 203 at the rear. An integrated 2,700-lumen LED headlight plus a LED tail-light can be optioned in for extra cash, as can fenders, a side kickstand and a trailer mount.

Hand-built in Colorado, the limited-run Riot has a starting price of US$14,400. An EU version with a 250-W motor and 25 km/h top assist speed is also available.

Product page: Riot