Patrol's latest full-suspension eMTB rides a full carbon frame

Indonesia-based mountain bike maker Patrol recently added a new pedal-assist member to its model family, which boasts a full carbon fiber frame, the latest Shimano Steps motor and full suspension with generous trail-soaking travel.

Where previous Patrol eMTBs have rocked either alloy or part carbon/part alloy frames, the front and rear triangles of the E-Seven's enduro frame are both fashioned from durable and light carbon fiber.

The company keeps pedal-assist technology bang up to date by employing the new Shimano Steps EP801 250-W mid-mount motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque "across a wider cadence range than ever before" and eco, trail and boost power modes, plus walk assist. This has been paired with a 630-Wh IPX5 frame-integrated battery, though no per-charge range figures have been revealed at this time.

The E-Seven soaks up impacts along bumpy trails courtesy of a Fox 38 E suspension fork with 180 mm (7 in) of travel, and a Fox Float X2 rear shock mounted to the company's "hidden link" setup (which benefits from reworked suspension kinematics) for 170 mm (6.7 in) of travel. And a X-Fusion Manic dropper seatpost allows the rider to whip the saddle out of the way during climbs or challenging terrain.

Patrol

The eMTB rides on 29-inch SUNringlé rims wrapped in 2.5-inch-wide VEE Attack tires, and is the first Patrol bike to feature a mullet flip-chip, which allows users to install 27.5-inch wheels without affecting the geometry or handling. Stopping power is provided by Shimano four-piston disc brakes front and back.

Patrol has also thoughtfully included a spare derailleur hanger within a mini compartment in the top tube – a component designed to bend or break under stress to limit/prevent damage to the frame – should the need arise while out in the wilds.

The E-Seven eMTB debuted at Eurobike 2022 last month and two model variants are being released for the 2023 model year, with the S flavor coming with slightly different fork suspension to the standard model detailed above, along with Shimano Deore XT groupset and brakes. Pricing and availability information is not available at this time.

Product page: E-Seven