Pivot loads up Shuttle v2 eMTB with EP8 motor and huge battery

Arizona mountain bike maker Pivot Cycles has announced an update to 2017's Shuttle eMTB, which comes with a lighter, more efficient motor and a big battery for the promise of "class leading power, range, and big mountain capability."

Coming in a green color option only, the carbon fiber frame looks to be about the same as the first generation ride, but has been treated to some geometry modifications to offer what Pivot describes as "no holds barred enduro performance." And like before, the frame comes in four sizes to accommodate riders from 5.25 ft to 6.5 ft (1.6 - 2 m) in height.

The DW-Link rear suspension looks unchanged too, allowing for 140 mm of travel, but is paired with a Fox 38 fork with 160 mm of travel, for "best in class eMTB steering precision and performance."

The big updates come to the eMTB's motor and battery. Pivot has treated version two to a new Shimano EP8 motor – or Steps DU-EP800, to use its given name – which is reported some 380 grams (13.4 oz) lighter than the Steps system that powered the original Shuttle. It offers 21 percent more power than its predecessor too, at 85 Nm (63 lb.ft) of torque, and provides assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

Pivot says that the Shuttle v2 eMTB has "the power to take you where you dream of going, and give you the ride of your life getting there and back" Pivot Cycles

Where version one of the Shuttle eMTB came with a 504-Wh battery, the new model comes with a generous 726-Wh unit that's removed from the frame using a new two-bolt release system. The charging port has been moved up to near the head tube for convenience, on the opposite side to the power button.

Range estimates vary according to assist mode, but Pivot reckons that an average rider could get up to four hours per charge in a mix of Eco, the newly optimized Trail (which features assist ratio algorithms that varies the assist dependent on the ride) and Boost modes. Should you want to carry a spare, a second 726-Wh battery will cost you an extra thousand bucks, but the Shuttle can accommodate 635-Wh and 508-Wh units too.

Elsewhere, the new Shuttle rides on 29-inch wheels wrapped in Maxxis tires and there's more Shimano – a 12-speed derailleur and shifter, XTR four-piston brakes and rotors, crankset, cassette and chain. Phoenix carbon handlebar, stem and grips, and a proprietary saddle complete the given specs.

The new Shuttle eMTB is on sale now for US$10,099.

