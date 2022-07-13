Polestar hits the trails with wicked hand-built mountain bike

With previous dalliances in the realms of commuter biking, cargo sleds and even treehouses, Polestar is looking to shape lifestyles beyond the world of electric sedans and SUVs. A newly introduced mountain bike is the latest eye-catching example, combining suspension elements from Polestar’s vehicle design with a hand-built frame to offer riders a comfortable and stylish means of meandering through the woods.

Called the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition, the new mountain bike was engineered in collaboration with fellow Swedish outfit Allebike. Developed as a special version of Allebike’s existing Alpha model, the bespoke mountain bike features a lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer frame and a modern geometry tuned for the increasingly popular “downcountry” class.

The Allebike Alpha Polestar edition features internal cable routing Polestar

This means a more upright seating position and a slack head tube angle of 65 degrees to maximize confidence for the rider when they're headed downhill. Cables are routed internally to keep things looking clean, while a wireless dropper post comes standard and wireless gear shifting is an optional extra.

The full-suspension bike offers 130 mm of travel at the front and 120 mm at the rear, facilitated by special golden versions of the high-end Öhlins dampers Polestar uses in its cars. The frames are hand-built by Allebike about an hour from Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, and finished in two metallic colors: “Snow” and “Space.”

Special golden Öhlins dampers maintain rider comfort on the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition mountain bike Polestar

“Allebike Alpha Polestar edition offers a fast, fun and steady experience on both uphill and downhill trails, and puts a smile on the face of every rider,” says Alexander Blomqvist, co-founder of Allebike. “As a Swedish bicycle manufacturer, we are proud to work closely with fellow Swedes Polestar and Öhlins in this project and we are all equally obsessed by tuning every little detail to perfection.”

The bike will be produced in a limited run of 100 and is available in one size, with a price tag of €9,500 (US$9,500).

Source: Polestar