Super-light carbon beauty rolls as the "world's lightest bespoke ebike"

German bike maker Ponomarets has launched a gorgeous carbon road bike called the Eidolon. Riding with a lightweight motor and battery, and fashioned from carbon fiber and "high-end curated components," the ebike weighs in at under 10 kilos.

Ponomarets was founded in 2022 by Ludwig Eickemeyer and Roman Ponomarets as a boutique ebike builder aiming to "harmonize engineering with timeless design." The Series 1 design was revealed the following year, rolling with a carbon frame and Mahle X35+ motor combination that tipped the scales at just over 11 kg (25 lb).

Now it's the Eidolon's turn in the spotlight. It's been "designed for riders seeking elegance, performance and timeless design" – and rides even lighter, coming in at just 9.9 kg all in (21.8 lb). While that's not the lightest pedal-assist ride we've seen, it's certainly one of the lightest full-size bikes around.

The gorgeous carbon frame comes in gray or black as standard, but custom colors can be optioned for a more personal look Ponomarets

That's thanks to a carbon fiber monocoque frame sculpted by hand at the All Ahead Composites facility in Veitshöchheim, Germany. The Eidolon also sports a carbon fork and internally routed cabling (except at the cockpit) for smooth lines inspired by classic race bikes – boasting a silhouette refined in collaboration with Belgium design house VoyagerCo.

The rear hub is home to a 250-W Mahle X20 motor, which itself is designed for lightweight power – tipping the scales at 3 kg (6.6 lb). This provides adaptive assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in line with European regulations, and produces 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque. The motor is married to a 100-km (62-mile) non-removable Mahle battery with a capacity of just 236 Wh. The supplied imagery does show mounts on the seat tube though, so presumably a range extender could be attached for more kilometers away from an outlet

The Eidolon is being made available in two drivetrain configurations – the 12-speed Italian-engineered Ingrid RD1 or the 12-speed SRAM Red system with wireless shifting. The ebike rolls on carbon fiber rims wearing 700x36c road tires. The flatbar is also made from carbon fiber, but the stem is one of the bike maker's few CNC-machined components.

Another is its own dual-piston braking system "crafted from high-grade aluminum." This was also the result of a design partnership, on this occasion with Switzerland's 612 Parts and again VoyagerCo, and is reported to sport a flatmount design, Trickstuff pads and Goodridge hoses for "exceptional control, responsiveness and reliability."

Ponomarets has developed its own dual-piston braking system, in collaboration with Switzerland's 612 Parts and Belgium's VoyagerCo Ponomarets

Rounding out the key specs are integrated Supernova lights, optional fenders, a Fizik saddle, Acros Urban pedals, and the ability to tap into the Mahle SmartBike app.

"Our vision with Eidolon was to create more than an ebike – it's a piece of moving art," said company co-founder Roman Ponomarets. "Every element, from its featherweight frame to its bespoke braking system, speaks to our relentless pursuit of perfection."

"In designing Eidolon, we honored tradition while pushing the boundaries of engineering," added Ludwig Eickemeyer. "It is the epitome of elegance and performance."

Naturally all of that boutique goodness adds up to a pretty penny, with every ebike built to order. Pricing starts at an eye-watering €12,600 excluding taxes and shipping (which converts to over US$13,600). This hand-built ethos does mean that buyers will be able to personalize the ebike to suit individual tastes, including exclusive paint for the frame and components.

Source: Ponomarets