© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Priority updates its Classic commuter for the electric age

By Paul Ridden
August 04, 2023
Priority updates its Classic commuter for the electric age
Priority says that the e-Classic Plus "is the perfect choice for a relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy spin around town"
Priority says that the e-Classic Plus "is the perfect choice for a relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy spin around town"
View 6 Images
Priority says that the e-Classic Plus "is the perfect choice for a relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy spin around town"
1/6
Priority says that the e-Classic Plus "is the perfect choice for a relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy spin around town"
The e-Classic Plus rolls with a "low-drag" 250-W front-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph
2/6
The e-Classic Plus rolls with a "low-drag" 250-W front-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph
The e-Classic Plus is powered by a 60-mile downtube battery
3/6
The e-Classic Plus is powered by a 60-mile downtube battery
The "step-through" frame can accommodate riders between 5ft2 and 5ft10
4/6
The "step-through" frame can accommodate riders between 5ft2 and 5ft10
The e-Classic Plus rides on 700x38c puncture-resistant tires
5/6
The e-Classic Plus rides on 700x38c puncture-resistant tires
The e-Classic Plus features a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano hub
6/6
The e-Classic Plus features a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano hub
View gallery - 6 images

New York's Priority Bicycles has launched a new model as an electric celebration of the first bike to sport Priority branding nine years ago. The e-Classic Plus keeps it light, keeps it simple and keeps it relatively affordable.

"From casual cruising to light commuting, the belt driven e-Classic Plus provides a subtle energy boost without the maintenance demands and heft of other ebikes," read the company's launch statement.

The Class 1 ebike bucks the usual trend for a rear-hub or mid-drive motor in favor of a 250-W front-hub motor because there's a Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano Nexus SG-3D55 hub to the back, with Priority promising "a very balanced, nimble riding experience" up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

The e-Classic Plus rolls with a "low-drag" 250-W front-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph
The e-Classic Plus rolls with a "low-drag" 250-W front-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph

A removable 374-Wh downtube battery offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge riding on 27.5-inch wheels wearing puncture-resistant tires, while stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cutoff.

The e-Classic Plus features a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano hub
The e-Classic Plus features a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano hub

The e-Classic Plus has the stealthy look of an unpowered commuter. The 6061 aluminum-alloy frame is available in mid-step or a step-over flavors, there's a dual-leg center kickstand for parking stability, proprietary lighting front and back for daytime visibility and after-dark riding, and full color-matched fenders. All in, the ebike tips the scales at 49 lb (22 kg).

The e-Classic Plus is priced at US$1,699, but there's a launch special discount of $300 available until August 14. Shipping is expected to start the day after. The video below has more.

About the Priority e-Classic Plus

Product page: Priority e-Classic Plus

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!