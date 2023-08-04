Priority updates its Classic commuter for the electric age

New York's Priority Bicycles has launched a new model as an electric celebration of the first bike to sport Priority branding nine years ago. The e-Classic Plus keeps it light, keeps it simple and keeps it relatively affordable.

"From casual cruising to light commuting, the belt driven e-Classic Plus provides a subtle energy boost without the maintenance demands and heft of other ebikes," read the company's launch statement.

The Class 1 ebike bucks the usual trend for a rear-hub or mid-drive motor in favor of a 250-W front-hub motor because there's a Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano Nexus SG-3D55 hub to the back, with Priority promising "a very balanced, nimble riding experience" up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

The e-Classic Plus rolls with a "low-drag" 250-W front-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph Priority Bicycles

A removable 374-Wh downtube battery offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge riding on 27.5-inch wheels wearing puncture-resistant tires, while stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cutoff.

The e-Classic Plus features a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive and 3-speed Shimano hub Priority Bicycles

The e-Classic Plus has the stealthy look of an unpowered commuter. The 6061 aluminum-alloy frame is available in mid-step or a step-over flavors, there's a dual-leg center kickstand for parking stability, proprietary lighting front and back for daytime visibility and after-dark riding, and full color-matched fenders. All in, the ebike tips the scales at 49 lb (22 kg).

The e-Classic Plus is priced at US$1,699, but there's a launch special discount of $300 available until August 14. Shipping is expected to start the day after. The video below has more.

About the Priority e-Classic Plus

Product page: Priority e-Classic Plus