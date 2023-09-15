Priority rolls out keenly priced belt-drive folding commuter bike

New York bike maker Priority Bicycles has launched what it's calling its "most compact and versatile bicycle yet." The Folder collapses down to 30 x 24 inches for between-ride transport or storage, features a Gates Carbon Drive and a geared hub, and is priced at under $800.

"For many years now, we have had numerous requests for a ‘Priority’ take on a folding bicycle," said company CEO, Dave Weiner. "What that meant was a bicycle that was durable, that you could feel confident in using every day, was easy to maintain, and delivered an enjoyable riding experience. Building around the right features, at the right price, was key."

Unlike the company's recently announced 600HTX trail bike and updated Classic commuter, riders of the Folder model won't get any motor assist so will have to get around by pedal power alone.

The "smartly designed, reliable, fun-to-ride bicycle" comes with a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Drive belt that links the pedals to a 7-speed Shimano Nexus internally geared hub to the rear. It rolls on 20-inch double-wall alloy rims wearing WTB Cruz tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of V-brakes.

The Folder includes a rear cargo rack and full composite fenders Priority Bicycles

A telescoping seatpost and adjustable stem supports riders from 4.5 to 6.33 ft (1.37 - 1.93 m) in height, there's a rear cargo rack for hauling gear, and maximum capacity (including the rider) is 230 lb (104 kg).

When ready for riding, the 29-lb (13-kg) Folder measures 60 inches long and 44 inches tall (152.4 x 111.76 cm), but collapses down in three steps to 30 x 24 in (76.2 x 60.9 cm), with Priority noting that the frame and handlebar hinges have been reinforced for durability.

"You can be confident as a commuter going on and off a train or in and out of a car," promised Priority's Eddie Meek. "If you are an RV-er, boater, or camper, you have a compact solution without the concern of rust, grease, and tune-ups like on a traditional chain and cassette bicycle."

The Folder is up for pre-order now at US$799, though there is a launch discount of $50 available if you're quick enough. Shipping is estimated to start from the end of this month. The video below has more.

The Priority Folder: Features

Product page: Priority Folder