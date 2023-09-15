© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Priority rolls out keenly priced belt-drive folding commuter bike

By Paul Ridden
September 15, 2023
Priority rolls out keenly priced belt-drive folding commuter bike
The Folder commuter has been developed in response to numerous requests from Priority's customers
The Folder commuter has been developed in response to numerous requests from Priority's customers
View 6 Images
The Folder commuter has been developed in response to numerous requests from Priority's customers
1/6
The Folder commuter has been developed in response to numerous requests from Priority's customers
The Folder bike features a Gates Carbon Drive belt and Shimano Nexus internal gear hub
2/6
The Folder bike features a Gates Carbon Drive belt and Shimano Nexus internal gear hub
Folds down to 30 inches long and 24 inches tall, and tips the scales at 29 lb
3/6
Folds down to 30 inches long and 24 inches tall, and tips the scales at 29 lb
The Folder includes a rear cargo rack and full composite fenders
4/6
The Folder includes a rear cargo rack and full composite fenders
Riders can zip through congested traffic on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 1.75-inch-wide tires
5/6
Riders can zip through congested traffic on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 1.75-inch-wide tires
The Folder collapses down for storage or transport on trains/buses in three steps
6/6
The Folder collapses down for storage or transport on trains/buses in three steps
View gallery - 6 images

New York bike maker Priority Bicycles has launched what it's calling its "most compact and versatile bicycle yet." The Folder collapses down to 30 x 24 inches for between-ride transport or storage, features a Gates Carbon Drive and a geared hub, and is priced at under $800.

"For many years now, we have had numerous requests for a ‘Priority’ take on a folding bicycle," said company CEO, Dave Weiner. "What that meant was a bicycle that was durable, that you could feel confident in using every day, was easy to maintain, and delivered an enjoyable riding experience. Building around the right features, at the right price, was key."

Unlike the company's recently announced 600HTX trail bike and updated Classic commuter, riders of the Folder model won't get any motor assist so will have to get around by pedal power alone.

The "smartly designed, reliable, fun-to-ride bicycle" comes with a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Drive belt that links the pedals to a 7-speed Shimano Nexus internally geared hub to the rear. It rolls on 20-inch double-wall alloy rims wearing WTB Cruz tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of V-brakes.

The Folder includes a rear cargo rack and full composite fenders
The Folder includes a rear cargo rack and full composite fenders

A telescoping seatpost and adjustable stem supports riders from 4.5 to 6.33 ft (1.37 - 1.93 m) in height, there's a rear cargo rack for hauling gear, and maximum capacity (including the rider) is 230 lb (104 kg).

When ready for riding, the 29-lb (13-kg) Folder measures 60 inches long and 44 inches tall (152.4 x 111.76 cm), but collapses down in three steps to 30 x 24 in (76.2 x 60.9 cm), with Priority noting that the frame and handlebar hinges have been reinforced for durability.

"You can be confident as a commuter going on and off a train or in and out of a car," promised Priority's Eddie Meek. "If you are an RV-er, boater, or camper, you have a compact solution without the concern of rust, grease, and tune-ups like on a traditional chain and cassette bicycle."

The Folder is up for pre-order now at US$799, though there is a launch discount of $50 available if you're quick enough. Shipping is estimated to start from the end of this month. The video below has more.

The Priority Folder: Features

Product page: Priority Folder

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesBikeFoldable bikeFolding
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!