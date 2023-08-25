Hybrid ebike commuter becomes first Propella to offer step-thru option
The Redmond home of the blue-wheeled ebikes has updated its versatile 9S Pro commuter with a UL-certified battery and motor system, responsive torque sensing and the choice of a step-through frame for the first time.
As with last year's model, the 9S Pro V2 has been designed primarily for daily commutes but can also tackle moderate off-roading when the mood grabs you.
The Vinka drive has been replaced by a new Mivice 500-W (peak) zero-resistance rear-hub motor, and Propella has also treated the bottom bracket to a torque sensor – where the motor responds to power at the pedal rather than speed for a more responsive, natural ride up to 20 mph (32 km/h).
The 360-Wh removable downtube battery is now made up of LG 21700 Li-ion cells, instead of Samsung, and the rider can reportedly get up to 55 miles of pedal-assist at the lowest of five settings. As already mentioned, the battery and motor are UL-certified for peace of mind. A 9-speed Shimano gearset is also onboard for more flexible ride options.
Perhaps the most notable change for this outing is that the 9S Pro V2's aluminum alloy frame is the first Propella to be offered in a step-through variant for riders between 5.25 and 5.9 ft (1.6 - 1.8 m) as well as step-over for those ranging from 5.4 and 6.1 ft (1.65 - 1.87 m) in height.
Either way, the ebike rolls on 27.5-inch alloy rims in signature blue wearing 2-inch-wide CST tires, benefits from hydraulic disc braking front and back, features a color LCD display for at-a-glance status checks, and comes with an integrated headlight.
The 42.5-lb (19.3-kg) 9S Pro V2 Class 1 commuter ebike is up for pre-order now for a down payment of US$200 towards its $1,299 price tag. Shipping is estimated to start from December.
Product page: Propella 9S Pro V2
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.