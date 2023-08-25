Hybrid ebike commuter becomes first Propella to offer step-thru option

The Redmond home of the blue-wheeled ebikes has updated its versatile 9S Pro commuter with a UL-certified battery and motor system, responsive torque sensing and the choice of a step-through frame for the first time.

As with last year's model, the 9S Pro V2 has been designed primarily for daily commutes but can also tackle moderate off-roading when the mood grabs you.

The Vinka drive has been replaced by a new Mivice 500-W (peak) zero-resistance rear-hub motor, and Propella has also treated the bottom bracket to a torque sensor – where the motor responds to power at the pedal rather than speed for a more responsive, natural ride up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

The 360-Wh removable downtube battery is now made up of LG 21700 Li-ion cells, instead of Samsung, and the rider can reportedly get up to 55 miles of pedal-assist at the lowest of five settings. As already mentioned, the battery and motor are UL-certified for peace of mind. A 9-speed Shimano gearset is also onboard for more flexible ride options.

The 9S Pro V2 can be configured with a step-through or step-over frame Propella

Perhaps the most notable change for this outing is that the 9S Pro V2's aluminum alloy frame is the first Propella to be offered in a step-through variant for riders between 5.25 and 5.9 ft (1.6 - 1.8 m) as well as step-over for those ranging from 5.4 and 6.1 ft (1.65 - 1.87 m) in height.

Either way, the ebike rolls on 27.5-inch alloy rims in signature blue wearing 2-inch-wide CST tires, benefits from hydraulic disc braking front and back, features a color LCD display for at-a-glance status checks, and comes with an integrated headlight.

The 42.5-lb (19.3-kg) 9S Pro V2 Class 1 commuter ebike is up for pre-order now for a down payment of US$200 towards its $1,299 price tag. Shipping is estimated to start from December.

Product page: Propella 9S Pro V2