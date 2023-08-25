© 2023 New Atlas
Hybrid ebike commuter becomes first Propella to offer step-thru option

By Paul Ridden
August 25, 2023
As well as being Propella's first ebike to be offered in a choice of step-over or step-through frame, the 9S Pro V2 also boasts a UL-certified electrical system and torque sensing
The 9S Pro V2 also boasts a UL-certified electrical system and torque sensing
The 9S Pro V2 ships with full fenders, but the rear rack is an optional extra
The 9S Pro V2 tips the scales at 42.5 lb
The 9S Pro V2 tips the scales at 42.5 lb
The 9S Pro V2's 350-W (500-W peak) rear-hub motor offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph, with a torque sensor making for a smooth responsive ride
The 9S Pro V2's 350-W (500-W peak) rear-hub motor offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph, with a torque sensor making for a smooth responsive ride
The 9S Pro V2 can be configured with a step-through or step-over frame
The 9S Pro V2 can be configured with a step-through or step-over frame
The Redmond home of the blue-wheeled ebikes has updated its versatile 9S Pro commuter with a UL-certified battery and motor system, responsive torque sensing and the choice of a step-through frame for the first time.

As with last year's model, the 9S Pro V2 has been designed primarily for daily commutes but can also tackle moderate off-roading when the mood grabs you.

The Vinka drive has been replaced by a new Mivice 500-W (peak) zero-resistance rear-hub motor, and Propella has also treated the bottom bracket to a torque sensor – where the motor responds to power at the pedal rather than speed for a more responsive, natural ride up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

The 360-Wh removable downtube battery is now made up of LG 21700 Li-ion cells, instead of Samsung, and the rider can reportedly get up to 55 miles of pedal-assist at the lowest of five settings. As already mentioned, the battery and motor are UL-certified for peace of mind. A 9-speed Shimano gearset is also onboard for more flexible ride options.

Perhaps the most notable change for this outing is that the 9S Pro V2's aluminum alloy frame is the first Propella to be offered in a step-through variant for riders between 5.25 and 5.9 ft (1.6 - 1.8 m) as well as step-over for those ranging from 5.4 and 6.1 ft (1.65 - 1.87 m) in height.

Either way, the ebike rolls on 27.5-inch alloy rims in signature blue wearing 2-inch-wide CST tires, benefits from hydraulic disc braking front and back, features a color LCD display for at-a-glance status checks, and comes with an integrated headlight.

The 42.5-lb (19.3-kg) 9S Pro V2 Class 1 commuter ebike is up for pre-order now for a down payment of US$200 towards its $1,299 price tag. Shipping is estimated to start from December.

Product page: Propella 9S Pro V2

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

