Propella launches hybrid commuter that's ready to hit the trails

Redmond-based e-mobility company Propella has just unveiled its latest and most versatile ebike. Designed for daily commutes and moderate off-roading, the 9S Pro features a 350-W hub motor and offers up to 45 miles of per-charge assisted riding on city streets and beyond.

The Class 1 ebike comes with a Vinka 350-W geared rear-hub motor that peaks at 500 watts and produces 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque. Riders have five power levels to choose from for pedal assist up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). Ride flexibility comes courtesy of the included 9-speed Shimano Altus shifter and derailleur.

Rather than fill its removable and replaceable bottle-type battery with commonly used 18650 cells, Propella has opted for Samsung 21700 Li-ion cells at 360-Wh capacity. This means a relatively quick charge time of 2.5 hours and a per-charge motor-assisted riding range of between 25 and 45 miles (40-72 km), depending on how much work the motor has to do.

The 9S Pro sports an aluminum alloy frame for an upright riding stance, and accommodates riders between 5.4 and 6.1 ft (1.65-1.87 m) in height. The ebike also comes with a 12-mm thru-axle fork for more stability and durability than a skewer, but still making for quick front wheel removal when the need arises.

The bottle-type battery is reckoned good for between 25 and 45 miles of riding, while the 350-W hub motor provides pedal assist up to 20 mph Propella

Though we expected to see the signature bright blue rims found on other Propella rides, this time the company has gone with matte black alloy rims wrapped in 27.5x2-inch CST Brooklyn Pro hybrid tires for commuting on roads or heading into wilder territory over moderate off-road surfaces. Stopping power comes from Logan hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors front and back.

Completing the key specs are a color LCD display for at-a-glance battery status, speed and distance checks, as well as power level adjustment, and an included kickstand – though fenders and a cargo rack appear to be optional addons. The 9S Pro tips the scales at 41 lb (18.5 kg), which is only some four pounds heavier than Propella's existing flagship 7S model despite the added range and power and extra features.

The Propella 9S Pro is up for pre-order now and carries a price tag of US$1,699, though the company is currently running a promotion that knocks $200 off. Shipping is expected to start in early July.

Product page: 9S Pro