Propella hauls out its first blue-wheeled utility ebike

Last August, Redmond-based ebike maker Propella announced its first step-through model. Now the company has revealed its first utility ebike, a Class 2 ride that can be had for under US$1,000.

The mixed-use cargo-hauler is built around an aluminum-alloy mid-step frame, and tips the scales at just 38 lb (17.3 kg), including a rear rack rated for 40 lb (18 kg) of hauling, and the kickstand.

Propella has made this one a single-speed ebike to keep maintenance low, and it rolls with a 350-W Ananda rear-hub motor that peaks at 550 watts. Riders can tap into 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque for help on the inclines, as well as pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) over five levels via cadence sensor. A LCD display to the left caters for at-a-glance trip info and ebike status.

All in, the Mini Max tips the scales at 38 lb Propella

A frame-integrated 355-Wh battery has been certified to UL 2271 safety standards, and is reckoned good for up to 40 miles (64.3 km) of per-charge riding or 20 miles on throttle only. That's not a great deal when compared to much of the competition in this space, but should be enough for most commutes.

A nimble ride is on the cards thanks to signature blue 20-inch alloy rims wrapped in 2.25-inch-wide Kenda tires, while stopping power shapes up with Shimano mechanical disc braking front and rear. And there's integrated 40-lux lighting for daylight visibility in traffic and after-dark riding. It does lack fenders though, so prepare to get splashed in damp conditions.

The Mini Max has a list price of US$999, but early birds can get a hundred bucks off. Estimated delivery is May.

Product page: Propella Mini Max