Propella hauls out its first blue-wheeled utility ebike

By Paul Ridden
January 22, 2024
The signature blue rims make their way to Propella's first utility ebike
A compact and lightweight Class 2 utility ebike
The Mini Max features a 40-mile battery and 550-W (peak) rear-hub motor
All in, the Mini Max tips the scales at 38 lb
Last August, Redmond-based ebike maker Propella announced its first step-through model. Now the company has revealed its first utility ebike, a Class 2 ride that can be had for under US$1,000.

The mixed-use cargo-hauler is built around an aluminum-alloy mid-step frame, and tips the scales at just 38 lb (17.3 kg), including a rear rack rated for 40 lb (18 kg) of hauling, and the kickstand.

Propella has made this one a single-speed ebike to keep maintenance low, and it rolls with a 350-W Ananda rear-hub motor that peaks at 550 watts. Riders can tap into 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque for help on the inclines, as well as pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) over five levels via cadence sensor. A LCD display to the left caters for at-a-glance trip info and ebike status.

A frame-integrated 355-Wh battery has been certified to UL 2271 safety standards, and is reckoned good for up to 40 miles (64.3 km) of per-charge riding or 20 miles on throttle only. That's not a great deal when compared to much of the competition in this space, but should be enough for most commutes.

A nimble ride is on the cards thanks to signature blue 20-inch alloy rims wrapped in 2.25-inch-wide Kenda tires, while stopping power shapes up with Shimano mechanical disc braking front and rear. And there's integrated 40-lux lighting for daylight visibility in traffic and after-dark riding. It does lack fenders though, so prepare to get splashed in damp conditions.

The Mini Max has a list price of US$999, but early birds can get a hundred bucks off. Estimated delivery is May.

Product page: Propella Mini Max

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

