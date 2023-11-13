© 2023 New Atlas
Dual-battery cargo ebike can haul up to 450 pounds

By Paul Ridden
November 13, 2023
The Quercus cargo ebike can be configured with a single UL-certified battery or a dual battery for extended between-charging trips
The Quercus cargo ebike benefits from a responsive torque sensor, 1,200-W peak hub motor, low-step frame and 450-lb load capacity
Front and rear baskets can be optioned in, for securing shopping or the family dog
The Quercus cargo ebike can accommodate riders between 5ft3 and 6ft5
Fat-tire ebike maker Rattan has launched a rugged cargo hauler called the Quercus that's billed as the "natural choice for commuters, shoppers, and anyone seeking an eco-friendly and convenient transportation solution."

Possibly the headline feature here is the dual-battery option where the 960-Wh, 80-mile (128-km) UL-certified downtube battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells can be paired with a range extender for the potential of more than 100 miles between top-ups.

The Quercus also features a 750-W hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts, for 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of hill-climbing torque and a top pedal-assist speed of 30 mph (48 km/h) via a responsive torque sensor in the bottom bracket. There's a thumb throttle when you need it, plus ride flexibility from a Shimano 8-speed gearset.

Front and rear baskets can be optioned in, for securing shopping or the family dog

The cargo ebike is built around a non-folding step-through frame, comes with a hydraulic suspension fork offering up to 80 mm of travel, tips the scales at 82 lb (37 kg) and is rated to haul up to 450 lb (204 kg), including the rider. It rolls on 20-inch magnesium alloy wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide Kenda fat tires, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Rounding out the key specs is a color LCD display mounted in the middle of the handlebar for at-a-glance status checks, and for topping up mobile gadgetry while out and about courtesy of the included USB charging port. And there's an integrated "high-intensity" headlight and braking tail-light with turn signals.

The Quercus is on sale now in green or gray for US$1,849 for the single-battery model, or $2,499 for dual batteries.

Product page: Rattan Quercus

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

