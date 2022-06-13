© 2022 New Atlas
REI Co-op taps Generation e for new range of cargo ebikes

By Paul Ridden
June 13, 2022
REI Co-op taps Generation e fo...
The Generation e range is made up of two models: the e1.1 with a 36-V/11.6-Ah battery and single cargo rack (shown) and the e.12 with a 48-V/14-Ah battery and cargo racks front and rear
The Class 1 Generation e models ride on 20-inch rims with 2.4-inch-wide puncture-resistant Super-Moto-X tires
The Generation e1.1 ebike has a total hauling capacity of 300 lb,
The Generation e1.2 model comes with integrated front and rear racks and is available in three frame colors
The Generation e ebikes feature a 350-W rear-hub motor for 80 Nm of torque and pedal assist up to 20 mph
The Generation e1.2 model features a cargo-capable rigid fork with an integrated rack
Outdoor lifestyle co-operative REI has added a pair of capable-looking Generation e cargo ebikes to its Cycles range, which will initially be available to co-op members only ahead of a wider general release in September.

"This ebike line was designed to help make it easier for people to hop on and go," said Nate Nielsen, general manager for REI's Cycles range. "The frames and features give them approachability and versatility, whether you’re a new or seasoned rider, dressed in workout gear or jeans."

Both the Generation e1.1 and e1.2 rides sport a one-size-fits-most low-step tubular 6061 aluminum frame designed to accommodate rider heights between 5 and 6.25 ft (1.5 - 1.9 m), with a cargo rack out back that's rated to carry 59 lb (26.7 kg). The e1.2 variant hauls at both ends thanks to the inclusion of a front rack, while the e1.1 gains a Suntour suspension fork with 70 mm of travel.

The 350-W Bafang rear-hub motor produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and offers Class 1 pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) over five power levels, plus a walk assist mode is available too. A 7-speed Shimano Altus derailleur has also been included for ride flexibility.

The ebikes roll on 20-inch rims with heavy gauge spokes wrapped in 2.4-inch-wide puncture-resistant Super-Moto-X tires, stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, front and rear lighting is included, and ride comfort is helped along but a proprietary memory foam saddle.

Where the removable Bafang Li-ion battery attached to the seat post of the e1.1 is a 36-V/11.6-Ah unit offering up to 40 miles (64 km) of pedal-assist, the e1.2 benefits from a 48-V/14-Ah battery for up to 50 miles (80.5 km) of per-charge riding.

The Generation e1.1 is available to co-op members now for US$1,499, but such folks will have to wait a short while for early access to the $1,899 e1.2 ebike. Either way, non-members won't be able to buy until September 1.

Product page: Generation e, via Electrek

