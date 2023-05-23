Rift fat-tire ebike can turn daily commutes into off-road adventures
Wallet-friendly e-mobility company Ride1Up has followed the February launch of the Turris adventure commuter with an all-terrain fat-tire ebike named the Rift, which can be optioned with a passenger kit for the rear cargo rack.
"Ride1Up has once again packed an impressive amount of performance and value into an incredibly affordable and capable platform," said the company in a press statement. "Only this time, it's in an all-terrain fat tire ebike. Enter the Rift!"
Powering the ride through the city and way beyond is a 750-W (48-V) geared rear-hub motor that's capable of producing 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of terrain-flattening torque. The ebike ships as a Class 2 model (up to 20 mph/32 km/h plus thumb throttle), but can be unlocked for Class 3 riding (up to 28 mph/45 km/h).
As with other models in Ride1Up's range, the Rift features a cadence sensor rather than the more responsive torque flavor, there's also a Shimano SL-M315 8-speed drivetrain for flexibility, and the 960-Wh downtube battery is made up of Samsung or LG cells, can be removed for charging indoors and is lockable for peace of mind.
The all-terrain ebike rolls on 26-inch wheels with 4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda Krusade fat tires that should soak up uneven surfaces with the help of a lockout suspension fork rocking 120 mm of travel. Stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.
The aluminum alloy frame comes in step-over or step-through variants, with the former designed for riders between 5.5 to 6.3 ft (1.67 - 1.93 m) in height while the latter runs from 5.08 to 6.16 ft (1.54 - 1.87 m). An included heavy duty rear rack can haul up to 150 lb (68 kg) of cargo in optional Connect+ accessories like a basket or panniers, and could even carry a passenger into the wilds – though for comfort, riders will probably need to invest in a US$125 passenger kit. The total weight capacity is 350 lb (158.75 kg).
Other key specs include an 80-lux Buchel Shiny headlight and Velo Edge braking tail-light, a 2.2-inch color LCD display that shows ebike status info and allows for custom PAS tweaking, and full alloy fenders for protection against kicked-up debris and wet stuff. The Rift is on sale now for $1,895.
Product page: Ride1Up Rift
