Rift fat-tire ebike can turn daily commutes into off-road adventures

Wallet-friendly e-mobility company Ride1Up has followed the February launch of the Turris adventure commuter with an all-terrain fat-tire ebike named the Rift, which can be optioned with a passenger kit for the rear cargo rack.

"Ride1Up has once again packed an impressive amount of performance and value into an incredibly affordable and capable platform," said the company in a press statement. "Only this time, it's in an all-terrain fat tire ebike. Enter the Rift!"

Powering the ride through the city and way beyond is a 750-W (48-V) geared rear-hub motor that's capable of producing 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of terrain-flattening torque. The ebike ships as a Class 2 model (up to 20 mph/32 km/h plus thumb throttle), but can be unlocked for Class 3 riding (up to 28 mph/45 km/h).

As with other models in Ride1Up's range, the Rift features a cadence sensor rather than the more responsive torque flavor, there's also a Shimano SL-M315 8-speed drivetrain for flexibility, and the 960-Wh downtube battery is made up of Samsung or LG cells, can be removed for charging indoors and is lockable for peace of mind.

The Rift's battery is reported good for up to 60 miles of per-charge riding, which could be enough to haul you and your gear to the beach and back Ride1Up

The all-terrain ebike rolls on 26-inch wheels with 4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda Krusade fat tires that should soak up uneven surfaces with the help of a lockout suspension fork rocking 120 mm of travel. Stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

The aluminum alloy frame comes in step-over or step-through variants, with the former designed for riders between 5.5 to 6.3 ft (1.67 - 1.93 m) in height while the latter runs from 5.08 to 6.16 ft (1.54 - 1.87 m). An included heavy duty rear rack can haul up to 150 lb (68 kg) of cargo in optional Connect+ accessories like a basket or panniers, and could even carry a passenger into the wilds – though for comfort, riders will probably need to invest in a US$125 passenger kit. The total weight capacity is 350 lb (158.75 kg).

Other key specs include an 80-lux Buchel Shiny headlight and Velo Edge braking tail-light, a 2.2-inch color LCD display that shows ebike status info and allows for custom PAS tweaking, and full alloy fenders for protection against kicked-up debris and wet stuff. The Rift is on sale now for $1,895.

