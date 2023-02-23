Ride1Up Turris treats ebike adventurers to a comfort-focused ride

San Diego's Ride1Up has followed last month's dip into moto-inspired ebiking with a touring-capable Class 3 commuter called the Turris, a "starter ebike" designed with comfort in mind that sports lockout front suspension, fat tires, a gel saddle and ergo grips.

Designed to offer "the most comfortable ride ever," the Turris features an alloy frame designed for upright riding on an ergo gel saddle, and comes with either a riser or swept-back handlebar with ergo grips.

Smoothing out any bumps encountered along the way is the job of the lockout suspension fork with 100 mm of travel and the 27.5 wheels wrapped in 4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda tires rocking brown sidewalls.

Powering the urban adventure is a 750-W Shengyi rear-hub motor that produces 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and rolls up to 28 mph (45 km/h) in pedal-assist mode via cadence sensing and up to 20 mph (32 lm/h) on thumb throttle only.

The Turris rolls on 27.5x4-inch Kenda tires with brown sidewalls Ride1Up

The electronics get their juice from a 48-V/12.8-Ah downtube battery for between 25 and 45 miles of per-charge riding. There's also a Shimano 7-speed gearset for more flexible ride choices. And stopping power is provided by Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

An integrated 60-lux headlight caters for daylight visibility in traffic or illuminates the way ahead after dark (though the ebike lacks a rear light), a 2.2-inch LCD display makes for at-a-glance speed/status checks and power-level adjustment, full alloy fenders should help keep splashes at bay, an adjustable kickstand is included for parking ease, and the ebike can be optioned with a rear cargo rack for hauling gear.

Available in low-step and step-over models, the Turris is on sale now for US$1,295.

