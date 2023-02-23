© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Ride1Up Turris treats ebike adventurers to a comfort-focused ride

By Paul Ridden
February 23, 2023
Ride1Up Turris treats ebike adventurers to a comfort-focused ride
The Turris has been designed for wallet-friendly adventure touring in comfort
The Turris has been designed for wallet-friendly adventure touring in comfort
View 6 Images
The Turris has been designed for wallet-friendly adventure touring in comfort
1/6
The Turris has been designed for wallet-friendly adventure touring in comfort
The Turris is a Class 3 ebike, offering pedal-assist to 28 mph and thumb throttle to 20 mph
2/6
The Turris is a Class 3 ebike, offering pedal-assist to 28 mph and thumb throttle to 20 mph
The Turris is available with a step-over or low-step frame (shown)
3/6
The Turris is available with a step-over or low-step frame (shown)
The Turris rolls on 27.5x4-inch Kenda tires with brown sidewalls
4/6
The Turris rolls on 27.5x4-inch Kenda tires with brown sidewalls
The 614.4-Wh battery is reported good for up to 45 miles of pedal-assist riding per charge
5/6
The 614.4-Wh battery is reported good for up to 45 miles of pedal-assist riding per charge
The Turris step-over model comes with a riser handlebar (shown) while the low-step variant rides with a swept-back vibe
6/6
The Turris step-over model comes with a riser handlebar (shown) while the low-step variant rides with a swept-back vibe
View gallery - 6 images

San Diego's Ride1Up has followed last month's dip into moto-inspired ebiking with a touring-capable Class 3 commuter called the Turris, a "starter ebike" designed with comfort in mind that sports lockout front suspension, fat tires, a gel saddle and ergo grips.

Designed to offer "the most comfortable ride ever," the Turris features an alloy frame designed for upright riding on an ergo gel saddle, and comes with either a riser or swept-back handlebar with ergo grips.

Smoothing out any bumps encountered along the way is the job of the lockout suspension fork with 100 mm of travel and the 27.5 wheels wrapped in 4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda tires rocking brown sidewalls.

Powering the urban adventure is a 750-W Shengyi rear-hub motor that produces 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and rolls up to 28 mph (45 km/h) in pedal-assist mode via cadence sensing and up to 20 mph (32 lm/h) on thumb throttle only.

The Turris rolls on 27.5x4-inch Kenda tires with brown sidewalls
The Turris rolls on 27.5x4-inch Kenda tires with brown sidewalls

The electronics get their juice from a 48-V/12.8-Ah downtube battery for between 25 and 45 miles of per-charge riding. There's also a Shimano 7-speed gearset for more flexible ride choices. And stopping power is provided by Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

An integrated 60-lux headlight caters for daylight visibility in traffic or illuminates the way ahead after dark (though the ebike lacks a rear light), a 2.2-inch LCD display makes for at-a-glance speed/status checks and power-level adjustment, full alloy fenders should help keep splashes at bay, an adjustable kickstand is included for parking ease, and the ebike can be optioned with a rear cargo rack for hauling gear.

Available in low-step and step-over models, the Turris is on sale now for US$1,295.

Product page: Ride1Up Turris

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!